South Africa: Treasury Cuts 9,000 Ghost Workers from Payroll - South African News Briefs - November 13, 2025

Treasury Eliminates Nearly 9,000 'Ghost Workers' from Payroll

The National Treasury has begun eliminating nearly 9,000 ghost workers from the government's payroll as part of its broader drive to boost efficiency and reduce waste through a savings initiative, reports EWN. In the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, Minister Enoch Godongwana revealed that 8,854 cases were flagged where individuals were receiving payments from multiple departments. The programme uncovered instances of inactive employees still drawing salaries and bank account irregularities, and aims to identify people appearing across multiple government systems. Godongwana added that the initiative also targets social grant fraud and "double dipping." However, Director-General Dr. Duncan Pieterse cautioned that the figures still require verification, noting that the Treasury is working with SARS using confidential tax data to confirm losses linked to ghost employees.

Limpopo Musician to Face Attempted Murder Charge in Polokwane Court

A 30-year-old lekompo musician from Limpopo is set to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on charges of attempted murder, reports SABC News. The popular artist was arrested in Polokwane while accompanied by his lawyer. According to police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba, the arrest follows an incident that occurred in October. He said a dedicated team has been assigned to the case, emphasizing that "no one is above the law, regardless of their social standing." Police have also seized the suspect's vehicles for forensic analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.

City Power Cuts Electricity to NSFAS Buildings Over Massive Unpaid Bills

Two National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) -funded student accommodation buildings in Johannesburg's inner city have been disconnected for owing a combined R12.4 million in unpaid electricity bills, reports EWN. The disconnections form part of the city's ongoing Mayoral CEO Clean-Up Campaign in Region F, which targets defaulting customers and illegal connections to recover billions owed to the municipality. According to City Power, both buildings on Lilian Ngoyi Street belong to the same account holder, who has been receiving NSFAS payments but failing to pay municipal bills. Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said this is not the first disconnection involving the same properties, noting that a previous debt repayment agreement with the owner fell through after further defaults.

