Angola: Head of State Appoints New Judges for Court of Audits

Luanda — The Head of State João Lourenço, on Wednesday in Luanda, appointed four new judges to the Court of Audits, following the curriculum-based selection process carried out to fill the aforementioned vacancies.

Evaristo José Solano, João Carlos de Castro Paiva, Carlos Luís Miguel António and Fernando de Almeida Gomes are the judges.

According to the Press Office of the Presidency of the Republic, the decision comes after the rectification of the approval of the final evaluation results by the competition's Jury Committee, confirmed during an extraordinary session of the Superior Council of the Judiciary (CSMJ), held on October 29 of this year.

