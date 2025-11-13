Uganda: Journalist Lubega Vows to Rescue Makindye East From 'Political Prostitutes'

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) parliamentary aspirant Lubega Francis has declared his intention to "rescue Makindye East from political prostitutes," promising a new brand of integrity-driven leadership ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Speaking during the Makindye East Parliamentary Debate hosted by NBS Television on Wednesday, Lubega -- a seasoned journalist turned politician -- said he was stepping into politics to restore honesty and accountability to the constituency.

"I am a journalist by profession. Unfortunately, I have retired and entered politics. I have come to rescue Makindye East from political prostitutes," he said.

Lubega's roots run deep in the community he seeks to represent. Born in Kamwanyi, Nsambya, raised in Kansanga's Ssebuliba Zone, and having grown up in Ggaba, he now resides in Nsambya Estate. He holds a diploma in Journalism, a degree in Public Relations, and a certificate in Data Creation -- qualifications he says position him to bring a people-centered, information-driven approach to governance.

The Makindye East parliamentary seat has, over the years, gained a reputation as a political revolving door. Since 1996, every elected representative -- except Michael Mabikke -- has served only one term, exiting through either electoral defeat, scandal, or voluntary withdrawal.

The trend began in the late 1990s when Benedict Mutyaba won largely unopposed after the Democratic Party (DP)failed to field a candidate. His tenure ended in controversy over poor oversight and weak service delivery.

In 2001, Michael Mabikke, then a charismatic DP youth leader and prominent member of the Uganda Young Democrats, captured the seat.

Mabikke's early rise mirrored that of other youthful opposition figures like Erias Lukwago, Mathias Mpuuga, and Mukasa Mbidde.

However, his attempt to contest for Lord Mayor in 2011 marked a turning point in his political career, which has struggled to recover since.

That same year, John Ssimbwa of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) capitalized on a divided opposition to claim the seat. But urban voter fatigue with the ruling party saw him serve only a single term before being ousted.

In 2016, Ibrahim Kasozi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) rode a wave of opposition enthusiasm into Parliament, pledging to reconnect with the people. While his presence was notable in the House, many constituents later criticized his tenure for failing to deliver tangible local change.

By 2021, Derrick Nyeko of the National Unity Platform (NUP) swept into office on the back of the party's "umbrella wave," which dominated Kampala's political landscape. However, Nyeko now joins the growing list of one-term legislators from Makindye East.

As the 2026 elections draw closer, the race for the constituency is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in Kampala. Lubega Francis faces stiff competition from Ali Mulanyama of NUP, Judith Nuwabeine Abaho of NRM, Michael Mabikke of the Democratic Front (DF), and several independents including Robert Sekidde, Elijah Owobusingye Tenywa Constantine Padde, and Baker Kisarita.

With Makindye East's history of political volatility and voter restlessness, analysts predict a tightly contested race that could once again redefine the area's political identity.

Lubega, however, remains confident that his blend of experience, integrity, and community connection will set him apart.

"Makindye East deserves leaders who serve, not those who trade loyalty for survival," he said, signaling a campaign likely to resonate with voters disillusioned by years of political turnover.

As campaigns intensify, all eyes will be on Makindye East -- a constituency that has never failed to surprise Uganda's political watchers.