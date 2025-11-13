Uganda: Michael Mabikke Returns to Makindye East Race, Pledges Action On Education,Urban Poverty

Former Makindye East legislator and Democratic Front (DF) Secretary General, Michael Mabikke, has called for renewed government attention on urban poverty and education equity as the 2026 elections approach.

Speaking during the Makindye East Parliamentary Debate hosted by NBS Television on Wednesday, Mabikke highlighted his past achievements, experience, and vision for the constituency.

"I served Makindye East for two terms. I am a founder member of many establishments, including People Power. I wear very many hats, and I am back to represent the people of Makindye East in Parliament," Mabikke said.

He emphasized his track record on education and social welfare, citing his role in the introduction of the Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE) policies during his tenure.

"It was under my term that Parliament debated and passed the policy on UPE and USE. Every parish must have a UPE school. Makindye East has 10 parishes but only 5 UPE schools -- something that must change," he said.

Mabikke also urged government to prioritize urban poverty alleviation, stressing that "the government should start taking care of the urban poor."

Since 1996, Makindye East has developed a reputation as one of Uganda's most politically volatile constituencies, with most MPs serving only a single term. Outgoing MP Derrick Nyeko, elected in 2021 under the National Unity Platform (NUP), joins the growing list of one-term legislators from the area.

The constituency's "revolving-door" trend began in the late 1990s with Benedict Mutyaba, followed by Mabikke in 2001 as a dynamic DP youth leader and member of the Uganda Young Democrats, alongside figures like Mukasa Mbidde, Erias Lukwago, and Mathias Mpuuga. Mabikke's political trajectory faltered in 2011 after an unsuccessful Lord Mayor bid, leading to a decade-long hiatus.

Subsequent MPs included John Ssimbwa (NRM) and Ibrahim Kasozi (FDC), both serving only one term before being unseated. Mabikke's return ahead of 2026 positions him as a seasoned candidate appealing to voters seeking both experience and transformative leadership.

Mabikke will face a crowded field, including Ali Mulanyama (NUP), Judith Nuwabeine Abaho (NRM), Lubega Francis (FDC), and independents Robert Ssekidde, Elijah Owobusingye, Tenywa Constantine Padde, and Baker Kisarita.

If elected, Mabikke promises to focus on education, youth empowerment, and urban development, seeking to bridge the gap between seasoned leadership and a constituency hungry for lasting representation.