Uganda: NRM's Judith Nuwabeine Abaho Pledges Development Focus in Makindye East

Makindye East Member of Parliament aspirant Judith Nuwabeine Abaho, contesting under the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket, has reaffirmed her commitment to accelerating development and improving service delivery in the constituency.

Speaking during the Makindye East Parliamentary Debate hosted by NBS Television on Wednesday, Nuwabeine expressed gratitude to the people of Makindye East for entrusting her to represent them in the upcoming parliamentary race.

"I am a child born in Makindye East, in Ggaba Parish. I am very passionate about the growth and transformation of our constituency. I thank the people who have entrusted me to represent them in this race," she said.

Nuwabeine highlighted the progress achieved under the NRM government over the past four decades, noting that while challenges remain, significant strides have been made in education, youth empowerment, and infrastructure within Makindye East.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"NRM has been in power for 40 years -- that's true -- but we have achieved a lot. In Makindye East, we have five Universal Primary Education (UPE) schools, two Universal Secondary Education (USE) schools, and a skilling center that supports youth with vocational training and employment opportunities," she said.

The aspiring legislator pledged to build on these achievements by championing inclusive development initiatives, improving access to education, and enhancing community-based economic programs. She emphasized her dedication to ensuring that the gains of the NRM government are felt directly by residents of Makindye East.

Makindye East has historically been a revolving-door constituency, with most MPs serving only one term since 1996. Outgoing MP Derrick Nyeko, elected in 2021 under the National Unity Platform (NUP), joins a growing list of one-term legislators from the area.

The seat's turbulent history began in the late 1990s. Benedict Mutyaba won largely unopposed after the Democratic Party (DP) did not field a candidate, but allegations of poor oversight and lack of delivery marred his tenure.

In 2001, Michael Mabikke, a prominent DP youth leader, won the seat, but his political trajectory faltered over time. John Ssimbwa (NRM) captured the seat in 2011, benefiting from a fragmented opposition, only to be unseated after a single term. Ibrahim Kasozi (FDC) won in 2016, aiming to reconnect with the people, but his tenure fell short of delivering transformative change. By 2021, NUP's Derrick Nyeko swept the seat during Kampala's red wave.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For the 2026 elections, Nuwabeine will face a diverse field of contenders, including Ali Mulanyama (NUP), former legislator Michael Mabikke (DF), Lubega Francis (FDC), and independents Robert Ssekidde, Elijah Owobusingye, Tenywa Constantine Padde, and Baker Kisarita.

With just months to the elections, the Makindye East parliamentary seat is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched and fiercely contested races of 2026.