Zimbabweans' Fear of Politically Motivated Violence Has Declined - Research By Continental Body Reveals

Research by Afrobarometer has revealed a significant decline in fear of politically motivated violence among Zimbabweans.

Afrobarometer, the continent's leading source of high-quality data on public opinion, noted in a recently published report that only about a third of Zimbabweans now fear the possibility of violence during elections, a sharp drop from four-fifths recorded in 2009.

The 2023 general elections were comparatively peaceful, with fewer violent incidents than in previous polls, a factor that could explain the reduction in fear.

In 2009, four out of five Zimbabweans expressed fear of politically motivated violence following the events of 2008, when a state-sponsored campaign of intimidation involving killings and other forms of brutality was launched to rescue the late President Robert Mugabe after his defeat by the late pro-democracy icon Morgan Tsvangirai.

Thousands were reported killed during Operation Makavhotera Papi? (Where did you put your vote?), which targeted opposition strongholds, particularly in rural areas.

Reports of people having their hands chopped off made headlines, prompting Human Rights Watch and other international organisations to condemn the Zimbabwean government.

"Fear of political intimidation or violence during election campaigns has declined markedly, from roughly four-fifths of the population in 2009 to fewer than one-third in 2024, while a growing share of citizens feel free to choose whom to vote for without pressure," reads the Afrobarometer report.

However, the same report notes that "only about half of survey participants trust the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)."

The ZEC, which is responsible for managing all election-related processes, has long been accused of manipulating results in favour of the ruling Zanu PF party, which has remained in power since 1980.