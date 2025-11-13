Zimbabwe: ZPCS to Host Regional Conference Ahead of Reintroduction of Parole System

12 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

CABINET has reportedly approved a proposal by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) to host the inaugural Parole Conference scheduled for Harare next month.

The December Parole Conference is billed to connect correctional leaders and experts from across Africa to share best practices and experiences, as well as guide the eventual rollout of the programme by ZPCS.

Addressing guests during a dinner hosted by Friends of the Commissioner-General held at Harare Central Prison recently, Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu, revealed that in addition to giving the conference the nod, cabinet had also approved the Pathways to Reintegration Foundation (PAREF).

Chihobvu hailed the approval of the two programmes, noting that they will go a long way in ensuring the ZPCS fulfils its constitutional mandate of not only incarcerating convicts, but also empowering them with various life skills so that they are productive and responsible citizens upon release.

"These initiatives are central to our mission to ensure public safety, promote rehabilitation, uphold human rights and successful reintegration of offenders," said Chihobvu.

The commissioner-general also paid tribute to regional correctional institutions, particularly the Namibian Correctional Service, Zambia Correctional Service and the Department of Correctional Services in South Africa, for helping the ZPCS come up with a uniquely Zimbabwean parole model specifically tailored for local needs.

He thanked various stakeholders for their continued support through the years, noting that while such noble initiatives are guided by law, their ultimate success depends on the collective support and engagement of all stakeholders.

