Zimbabwe: Gweru Medical Doctor Busted Smoking Crystal Meth

13 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Gweru-based medical doctor, Farikai Manjeya (49), has been arrested alongside three accomplices after being caught smoking methamphetamine, commonly known locally as mutoriro.

Manjeya was apprehended at his residence in Gweru while allegedly smoking the illicit substance with Tafara Chigoya (28), Kudakwashe Godknows Mutata (29), and Tariro Pambwa (35).

According to a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), police received a tip-off on November 9 about suspected drug activity at the doctor's cottages.

When detectives raided the premises, they reportedly found the group smoking crystal meth using J-pipes and lighters. The items were seized, and all four suspects were immediately arrested.

The accused have since appeared in court and were remanded in custody pending a bail hearing.

The NPAZ reiterated that drug offences will not be tolerated and encouraged the public to report drug use to protect young people and communities.

