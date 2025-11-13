Tanzania: Conrad Mwanza to Launch the Zimbabwean Dream in the UK

Zimbabwean media entrepreneur and diaspora strategist Conrad Mwanza is set to officially launch his new book, The Zimbabwean Dream, in London and Birmingham this November.

Mwanza, the founder of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) and the Global African Awards (GAA), is widely recognised for championing African excellence and success across the diaspora. Through these initiatives, he has become an influential voice in shaping positive narratives around African achievement and global diaspora engagement.

The London launch will be held on November 14 at the University of Westminster, 309 Regent Street, W1B 2HW, starting at 1730 hours. A second event will follow on November 21 at the Diaspora Insurance House, Business Park, The Limes, 2 Parklands, Rednal, Birmingham, B45 9PZ.

The Zimbabwean Dream explores the vision of a forward-looking Zimbabwe built on the collective aspirations and efforts of its people, both at home and abroad. Mwanza delves into the pivotal role of the diaspora community and the vast potential that lies within Zimbabwe's global citizens.

As part of a panel discussion during the launches, Mwanza will share his personal experiences as a member of the Zimbabwean diaspora and discuss opportunities for diaspora engagement, investment, and nation-building.

Both events will also provide a unique opportunity for networking among Zimbabweans and friends of Zimbabwe, including professionals, entrepreneurs, academics, and community leaders inspired to contribute to a shared vision for the country's future.