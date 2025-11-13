Tanzania: Conrad Mwanza to Launch the Zimbabwean Dream in the UK

13 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwean media entrepreneur and diaspora strategist Conrad Mwanza is set to officially launch his new book, The Zimbabwean Dream, in London and Birmingham this November.

Mwanza, the founder of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) and the Global African Awards (GAA), is widely recognised for championing African excellence and success across the diaspora. Through these initiatives, he has become an influential voice in shaping positive narratives around African achievement and global diaspora engagement.

The London launch will be held on November 14 at the University of Westminster, 309 Regent Street, W1B 2HW, starting at 1730 hours. A second event will follow on November 21 at the Diaspora Insurance House, Business Park, The Limes, 2 Parklands, Rednal, Birmingham, B45 9PZ.

The Zimbabwean Dream explores the vision of a forward-looking Zimbabwe built on the collective aspirations and efforts of its people, both at home and abroad. Mwanza delves into the pivotal role of the diaspora community and the vast potential that lies within Zimbabwe's global citizens.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

As part of a panel discussion during the launches, Mwanza will share his personal experiences as a member of the Zimbabwean diaspora and discuss opportunities for diaspora engagement, investment, and nation-building.

Both events will also provide a unique opportunity for networking among Zimbabweans and friends of Zimbabwe, including professionals, entrepreneurs, academics, and community leaders inspired to contribute to a shared vision for the country's future.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.