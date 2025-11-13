Algeria: Somalia's President Visits Embassy in Algeria, Praises Diplomatic Efforts

Algiers — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visited the Somali Embassy in Algeria on Wednesday, where he was briefed on the embassy's diplomatic achievements and ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

The President, accompanied by Somalia's Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdulle, met with Somali diplomats working at the embassy, led by Ambassador Yusuf Ahmed Hassan. During the visit, the embassy officials highlighted the successes they have achieved since the reopening of the embassy earlier this year, in January 2025.

President Mohamud commended the embassy staff for their hard work, particularly in facilitating consular services for Somali nationals living in Algeria.

He emphasized the need for Somali diplomats to intensify their efforts in supporting the growing cooperation between Somalia and Algeria, especially in areas such as trade, security, and cultural exchange.

The President also underscored the importance of implementing the agreements signed between the two countries, urging the embassy to play a key role in ensuring the successful execution of these partnerships.

The visit is seen as part of ongoing efforts by the Somali government to strengthen relations with Algeria, a country that has been a key partner in Somalia's diplomatic outreach.