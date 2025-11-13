Algeria: Somalia's President Visits Embassy in Algeria, Praises Diplomatic Efforts

13 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Algiers — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visited the Somali Embassy in Algeria on Wednesday, where he was briefed on the embassy's diplomatic achievements and ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

The President, accompanied by Somalia's Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdulle, met with Somali diplomats working at the embassy, led by Ambassador Yusuf Ahmed Hassan. During the visit, the embassy officials highlighted the successes they have achieved since the reopening of the embassy earlier this year, in January 2025.

President Mohamud commended the embassy staff for their hard work, particularly in facilitating consular services for Somali nationals living in Algeria.

He emphasized the need for Somali diplomats to intensify their efforts in supporting the growing cooperation between Somalia and Algeria, especially in areas such as trade, security, and cultural exchange.

The President also underscored the importance of implementing the agreements signed between the two countries, urging the embassy to play a key role in ensuring the successful execution of these partnerships.

The visit is seen as part of ongoing efforts by the Somali government to strengthen relations with Algeria, a country that has been a key partner in Somalia's diplomatic outreach.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.