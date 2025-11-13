South Africa: Auditor-General Flags Severe Financial Oversight Issues At Banking Seta

12 November 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Takudzwa Pongweni

The Banking Sector Education and Training Authority's annual report reveals a complex picture of severe financial oversight issues, including more than R23-million lost to fraud and waste, and an underspending of R520-million in critical skills development budgets, yet progress in youth training and education.

The Banking Sector Education and Training Authority's annual report reveals a complex picture of severe financial oversight issues, including more than R23-million lost to fraud and waste, and an underspending of R520-million in critical skills development budgets, yet progress in youth training and education.

The Banking Sector Education and Training Authority (BankSeta), tasked with cultivating a skilled and ethical workforce for South Africa's crucial financial sector, has released its annual report for the 2024/25 financial year, presenting a paradox of success achieved despite simultaneous mismanagement and waste.

While the organisation reported an overall performance score of 84% - a positive trajectory and an improvement from the previous year's 80% - this progress sharply contrasts with widespread failures in financial governance and compliance, resulting in millions confirmed lost due to fraud and mismanagement.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The report, submitted in terms of the Public Audit Act and the Public Finance Management Act, confirmed that the entity received an unqualified audit opinion from the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) with concerns noted regarding financial management and the accuracy of performance data.

Concerns flagged

The AGSA highlighted major breakdowns in internal controls. Specifically, it reported material findings in two crucial areas: expenditure management and performance reporting....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.