South Africa: Auditor-General Flags Severe Financial Oversight Issues At Banking Seta

The Banking Sector Education and Training Authority's annual report reveals a complex picture of severe financial oversight issues, including more than R23-million lost to fraud and waste, and an underspending of R520-million in critical skills development budgets, yet progress in youth training and education.

The Banking Sector Education and Training Authority (BankSeta), tasked with cultivating a skilled and ethical workforce for South Africa's crucial financial sector, has released its annual report for the 2024/25 financial year, presenting a paradox of success achieved despite simultaneous mismanagement and waste.

While the organisation reported an overall performance score of 84% - a positive trajectory and an improvement from the previous year's 80% - this progress sharply contrasts with widespread failures in financial governance and compliance, resulting in millions confirmed lost due to fraud and mismanagement.

The report, submitted in terms of the Public Audit Act and the Public Finance Management Act, confirmed that the entity received an unqualified audit opinion from the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) with concerns noted regarding financial management and the accuracy of performance data.

Concerns flagged

The AGSA highlighted major breakdowns in internal controls. Specifically, it reported material findings in two crucial areas: expenditure management and performance reporting....