South Africa: Western Cape Government Condemns Deadly Taxi Rank Shooting

Western Cape MEC for Mobility Isaac Sileku has called on law enforcement authorities to move swiftly to bring to justice the people responsible for the fatal shooting at the Nyanga Terminus Taxi Rank on Wednesday morning.

The attack left two women dead and eight people injured.

According to police reports, all 10 victims were members of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA). They were travelling in a Sprinter minibus taxi to a scheduled CATA meeting near the Cape Town International Airport, when unknown gunmen opened fire on the vehicle.

Police confirmed that two women died at the scene, while seven other women and one man sustained gunshot wounds. The injured were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

The shooting occurred less than 24 hours after Sileku visited the same site as part of the Department of Mobility's ongoing road user education campaign.

Sileku expressed sadness over the incident, describing it as a senseless act of violence.

"I am heartbroken by this tragedy. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased and those currently recovering in the hospital."

The MEC urged law enforcement authorities to move swiftly in apprehending the perpetrators and appealed to members of the public to assist police with any information that could help the investigation.

"Violence of any kind, especially in spaces meant for safe public transport and daily commuting, cannot and will not be tolerated. We must work together to restore safety and dignity in our taxi ranks and the sector in general," Sileku said.

The MEC reaffirmed the department's commitment to supporting law enforcement agencies and ensuring that public transport facilities remain safe for all commuters and operators.

Lentegeur triple murder under investigation

Meanwhile, police in the Western Cape have launched an intensive investigation after three bodies were discovered inside a silver VW Polo at the corners of Hillcrest Road and Park Way in Montclair, Lentegeur, on Wednesday morning.

The victims, two men and a woman, all in their 20s, sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), preliminary investigations suggest the incident is gang-related. Detectives have been assigned to the case and are pursuing several leads in a bid to track down those responsible.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General (Advocate) Thembisile Patekile, has strongly condemned the killings, reaffirming SAPS's commitment to dismantling gang networks and bringing perpetrators to justice.

"Gangsterism has no place in our society. The SAPS will continue to exert pressure on these criminal networks until every individual involved in violent crimes is brought to justice," Patekile said.

Members of the public with information are urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or submit tips anonymously via the MySAPS mobile app.