Ethiopia Demonstrates Bold Climate Action, Global Leadership On Road to COP32

13 November 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia reaffirmed its steadfast climate leadership on the sideline of COP30 high-level event titled "From Baku to Belém: Ethiopia's Progress on Climate Resilience and Green Growth (Stocktake)," co-organized by the Government of Ethiopia and UNDP at the Ethiopian Pavilion in Brazil.

State Minister of Planning and Development, Seyoum Mekonen highlighted Ethiopia's progress made in a year.

He elaborated some of the key progresses through a low-emission and climate-resilient economy, driven by major initiatives such as the launch of NDC 3.0 and the Long-Term Low Emission and Climate Resilient Development Strategy (LT-LEDS), according to Ministry of Planning and Development.

Concrete actions included the Green Legacy Initiative, which planted over 48 billion trees since 2019, the transition to e-mobility and clean energy including the GERD, corridor development initiative and the expansion of climate-smart agriculture through programs like YeLemat Tirufat and rural corridor development.

Ethiopia's regional and continental leadership was also commended, particularly its able stewardship in hosting the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2), which united African nations under a shared vision for sustainable growth and equitable climate finance while guiding the region at COP30.

Toward hosting COP32 in 2027 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's vision remains clear--accelerating transformative action at home while championing Africa's collective voice on the global stage.

High-level participants, among others, from UNDP, Denmark, AGN Chair (Tanzania), and global institutions such as NDCP, Fletcher School based in Washington DC and Woodwell, applauded Ethiopia's commitment to advancing both national resilience and international cooperation for a greener, more inclusive future.

