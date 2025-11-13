Kenya: Govt Unveils 24/7 Diaspora Call Centre to Support Citizens Abroad

Nairobi — The government has launched a 24-hour Diaspora Affairs Call Centre to provide timely consular and welfare assistance to Kenyans living, working, or travelling abroad.

The centre, located at the State Department for Diaspora Affairs headquarters in Old Mutual Towers, operates around the clock to respond to emergencies such as arrests, medical crises, natural disasters, and cases of human trafficking or lost passports.

Officials say the initiative underscores the government's commitment to safeguarding the welfare and rights of Kenyans overseas while ensuring help is accessible across all time zones.

During a visit to the facility, the Cabinet Secretary commended officers in the Welfare and Rights Division for their professionalism and compassion in handling cases that require not only logistical support but also emotional care.

The division provides tele-counselling and psychosocial assistance to Kenyans abroad, addressing mental health, well-being, and reintegration, areas often neglected in traditional consular services.

"The call centre is a lifeline for our citizens abroad. It shows that the government is extending its care beyond our borders," said the Cabinet Secretary.

The facility forms part of broader reforms by the State Department aimed at improving diaspora engagement and coordination.

In addition to responding to emergencies, the department is implementing various initiatives to support Kenyans working abroad through information, training, and advocacy.

Officials say the call centre complements ongoing programmes like Kazi Majuu, which supports professionals in fields such as agriculture, teaching, engineering, driving, and healthcare.

The 24/7 Diaspora Affairs Call Centre is expected to enhance Kenya's capacity to manage crises affecting citizens abroad while fostering stronger ties between the government and its diaspora community, a group whose remittances remain a key pillar of the national economy.