Ghana: President Mahama Cuts Sod for Wa-Tumu-Navrongo Road Project

13 November 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By NAZIRU ALHASSAN, GULI

President John Dramani Mahama, on Tuesday, cut sod for the construction of the Wa-Hain-Tumu-Navrongo road under government's Big Push initiative.

Speaking at the ceremony at Guli in the Upper West Region, President Mahama declared that the project marked a solemn reaffirmation of a collective resolve to restore fairness and equity in the distribution of resources and development to every part of the nation.

He stated that the Big Push programme was a national transformation blueprint designed to modernise infrastructure, expand opportunities, and create thousands of sustainable jobs across the country.

According to the President, the project would see the upgrading and rehabilitation of more than 260 kilometres of roads in the Upper West Region alone.

President Mahama further outlined the specific roads to benefit from the initiative, including the Wa-Bulenga-Yala; Wa-Hain; Tumu-Hain-Lawra; Tumu-Sicile-Navrongo; and Navrongo-Tumu-Sandema roads.

He noted that these links would establish the first continuous asphalted corridor connecting the Upper West to Burkina Faso and the broader Sahel Region, positioning northern Ghana as a strategic hub under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The President emphasised that the project would create over 2,500 direct jobs for engineers, artisans, and technicians, and an additional 7,000 indirect jobs for vendors and service providers.

He stressed that local materials would be prioritised to stimulate regional economies and ensure that every cedi invested circulates within local communities.

Turning to quality assurance, President Mahama assured the public that only qualified contractors had been pre-selected to deliver the project within 24 months.

"We have divided the road into lots so that no contractor has too long a stretch to delay progress. If you finish and you finish properly, you can come and ask for another one," he said.

He added that the Ministry of Finance has already secured GH¢13.8 billion for 2025 and GH¢30.8 billion for 2026 to ensure prompt payments to contractors.

On the issue of road durability, he cautioned against the overloading of trucks, blaming it for the rapid deterioration of asphalted roads.

He announced plans for stakeholder engagement to enforce weight restrictions to preserve the lifespan of new roads.

President Mahama urged residents to protect construction materials and support the engineers.

"These roads belong to you, your children, and your grandchildren," he said.

He reiterated that the Big Push initiative was not just about roads, but about people, livelihoods, and dignity.

The President reaffirmed his vision of a 24-hour economy, supported by efficient transport networks, reliable energy, and modern infrastructure.

"We are building a Ghana that never sleeps," he said, adding, "When the NDC builds, we build with the people, for the people, and by the people."

