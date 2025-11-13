Kenya: Farmers to Benefit From Sh2.5bn Livestock Financing Deal

Nairobi — Pastoralists and livestock value chain players are set to access Sh2.5 billion in financing following a new partnership between Avenews, the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC), and the Kenya Livestock Marketing Council (KLMC) aimed at boosting access to flexible, trade-based capital.

The partnership, formalized at a signing ceremony attended by Avenews Kenya Managing Director Nancy Kinyanjui, KMC Managing Commissioner Maj. Gen. Jattani Gula, and KLMC CEO Abdikadir Mohamed, will provide livestock producers, traders, and aggregators with working capital linked directly to their daily transactions.

Kinyanjui said the initiative targets one of the sector's biggest challenges - limited access to credit among pastoralist communities and small traders who rely on informal trust-based exchanges rather than conventional collateral.

"Access to credit has long been a barrier for pastoralist and trading communities. This partnership introduces a financing model that works the way the livestock market actually operates -- fast, flexible, and trust-driven," she said.

Avenews' digital platform will allow farmers and traders to access financing instantly at the point of sale, enabling them to scale operations and strengthen supply chains.

"By aligning finance with real trade activity, we're helping producers, traders, and processors build stronger, more reliable value chains and improve the overall quality and consistency of livestock supply," Kinyanjui added.

KLMC CEO Abdikadir Mohamed said the initiative would empower communities across arid and semi-arid regions by improving liquidity and modernizing livestock trade.

The Sh2.5 billion facility will be rolled out in 2025, targeting agri-SMEs, pastoral cooperatives, and individual traders countrywide.

"We're ushering in a new era for Kenya's livestock sector -- one where finance moves at the same pace as trade," Kinyanjui said. "Together with KMC and KLMC, we're creating a fair, inclusive model that rewards trust, productivity, and innovation."