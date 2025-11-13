Zimbabwe: Man Extorts Desperate Aunt Searching for Missing Child

A 32-year-old Bulawayo man appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court, charged with fraud after extorting US$22 from a desperate woman by promising information about her missing 11-year-old nephew.

Chrispen Nyoni appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo charged with fraud.

The State represented by Takudzwa Jambawo alleges that on November 6, 2025, around 5:30 PM, the complainant sent her 11-year-old nephew, Leslie Kamuzungu, to nearby shops for milk and eggs; when he did not return after 30 minutes, she searched, alerted neighbors via a WhatsApp group, and subsequently filed a police report at ZRP Dzivarasekwa after failing to locate him.

On November 7, 2025, the complainant posted a police-instructed missing child flyer on social media. Nyoni saw the flyer and, planning to defraud her, contacted the complainant on November 8 via "call me back" message.

Introducing himself as "Chris," he promised information on the missing child's whereabouts, but repeatedly evaded giving details, claiming he needed data or was busy.

Desperate, the complainant reportedly sent US2.00 airtime to the accused to facilitate online chatting. Once online, Nyoni promised information about the missing child but demanded a payment of US16.00, instructing the complainant to send the money to his girlfriend's Ecocash line (0779 226 152) and provide a transaction screenshot.

The Court heard that complainant complied, sending US$17.00, but Nyoni failed to provide the promised information at the designated time of 1500 hours.

It is further alleged that on November 9, 2025, at 0100 hours, Nyoni called the complainant, requesting another US$5.00 be sent to his girlfriend's Ecocash account with the promise to deliver the safe child by 0800 hours.

The complainant complied, sending US$5.50, but the accused failed to appear, prompting her to file a police report.

The following day, November 10, detectives tracked the accused to Ramrick, Nkulumane 10, Bulawayo, leading to his arrest and the recovery of his and his girlfriend's cellphones.