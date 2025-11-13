South Africa: Changes to National Executive Announced

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced changes to the National Executive, in accordance with section 91(3)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

"I have appointed Mr. Willem Abraham Stephanus Aucamp, [as the] Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment. Consequently, I have removed Dr. Dion George from the portfolio, in accordance with section 91 (2) of the Constitution.

"Furthermore, I have appointed Ms Alexandra Lilian Amelia Abrahams as Deputy Minister [of] Trade Industry and Competition, in accordance with section 93 (1) (a) of the Constitution.

"I wish Mr Aucamp and Ms Abrahams well in their portfolios," the President said in a short statement.