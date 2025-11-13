South Africa: Changes to National Executive Announced

13 November 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced changes to the National Executive, in accordance with section 91(3)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

"I have appointed Mr. Willem Abraham Stephanus Aucamp, [as the] Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment. Consequently, I have removed Dr. Dion George from the portfolio, in accordance with section 91 (2) of the Constitution.

"Furthermore, I have appointed Ms Alexandra Lilian Amelia Abrahams as Deputy Minister [of] Trade Industry and Competition, in accordance with section 93 (1) (a) of the Constitution.

"I wish Mr Aucamp and Ms Abrahams well in their portfolios," the President said in a short statement.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.