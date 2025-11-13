South Africa: Dion George Fired, Willie Aucamp Appointed Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister

12 November 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Victoria O'regan

The President has also announced that Alexandra Abrahams will serve in the position of Deputy Minister for the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has removed Dion George as Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), replacing him with the DA party spokesperson Willie Aucamp.

"In accordance with section 91(3)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, I have appointed Mr Willem Abraham Stephanus Aucamp, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment. Consequently, I have removed Dr Dion George from the portfolio in accordance with section 91 (2) of the Constitution," President Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said in a statement on Wednesday night, 12 November.

George was appointed Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment in the Government of National Unity (GNU) after the 2024 elections.

Last Friday, News24 reported that DA leader John Steenhuisen had asked Ramaphosa to replace George with Aucamp, citing party insiders as saying the proposed changes followed complaints and allegations of underperformance against George.

George was the first DFFE minister in years to meaningfully take a stand against South Africa's captive lion industry and the associated lion bone trade, reported Daily Maverick. He was also a strong...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

