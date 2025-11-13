South Africa: SARS Welcomes MTBPS

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has welcomed Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), delivered on Wednesday, showing that the revenue service collected over R900 billion in revenue.

"By 30 September 2025, SARS had collected a net revenue of R924.7 billion, drawn from gross collections of R1 157.6 billion and refund payments of R232.9 billion. This marks year-on-year growth of R78.6 billion and an overall surplus of R18 billion against the printed estimates, indicating a promising trajectory for the second half of the financial year. Nearly 50% of the better than estimated performance came from compliance efforts," the revenue service said on Wednesday.

In its statement, the revenue service welcomed the tabling of the MTBPS and the Minister's revision of the 2025 Budget net tax-revenue estimate, from R1 985.6 billion to R2 005.3 billion.

Commissioner Edward Kieswetter expressed SARS's support of the Minister's statement, which charts a clear and pragmatic roadmap for South Africa's fiscal sustainability.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The MTBPS sets out bold measures to strengthen the country's economic resilience. SARS is committed to supporting these objectives by focusing on robust revenue collection, improved compliance and trade facilitation through consistent effort, operational excellence, and innovation," said Kieswetter.

This as SARS's compliance programme continues to deliver results. In the same period, SARS secured R131.6 billion from compliance activities, up from R122.6 billion in the previous year.

Debt collections reached R47.1 billion, an increase of R3.3 billion (7.5%), reinforcing SARS's contribution to the national fiscus.

The revenue service credited the SARS's achievement to the effort of its employees and compliant taxpayers.

"Behind these numbers are the dedicated SARS employees who perform millions of little things daily, and many compliant taxpayers whose contribution make this success possible. Their commitment is to help to strengthen South Africa's fiscal outlook and build momentum for the future. These results underscore SARS' effectiveness in revenue collection and is positive for the country's fiscal outlook," said the Commissioner.

Building on this momentum, revenue collection has demonstrated resilience across major tax categories.

Collections from Corporate Income Tax (CIT), PAYE, Dividends Tax, Domestic VAT, General Fuel Levy (Imported), as well as lower-than-estimated VAT-refund payments, consistently outperformed expectations, reinforcing SARS's role in sustaining fiscal stability.

On Corporate Income Tax (CIT): Year-to-date CIT Provisional Tax payments amounted to R164.5 billion, growing by R14.2 billion (9.5%) and exceeding the printed estimates by R4.7 billion (3.0%).

Collections were boosted by SARS invoking Paragraph 19(3) that yielded an additional R10.0 billion with the main contributors being companies in the Mining and Finance sectors.

The mining sector continues to encounter significant challenges because of softening commodity prices for palladium, iron ore, and coal. These price fluctuations affect the profitability of companies, resulting in downward pressure on CIT provisional payments.

On Pay As You Earn (PAYE), collections of R371.0 billion recorded growth of R30.9 billion (9.1%) against the prior year and exceeded the printed estimate by R3.2 billion (0.9%).

The year-on-year growth was driven mainly by payments from employers in the finance and community sectors.

Tax proposals announced at Budget 2025 included no inflationary adjustments to Personal Income Tax (PIT) tax brackets and rebates; measures expected to yield R16.7 billion for the full year.

"In the first half of the year, PAYE collections from Two-Pot withdrawals were based on a total gross withdrawal of R18.2 billion and taxable amounts valued at R5.2 billion."

Meanwhile, dividend tax collections amounted to R22.3 billion, growing by R5.3 billion (31.0%) against the prior year and recording a surplus of R4.6 billion (25.7%) against the printed estimates.

This included a significant once-off payment of R1.4 billion, whilst the main drivers of this growth were the finance, manufacturing, and wholesale and retail sectors.

Domestic VAT collections totaled R292.7 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of R21.1 billion (7.8%). This was driven mainly by growth in the finance, wholesale and retail, and manufacturing sectors, and partially offset by the transport sector.

Year-to-date Domestic VAT collections exceeded the printed estimates by R5.2 billion (1.8%).

In addition:

· Import VAT significantly underperformed by R3.7 billion due to a lower growth in the value of imports 1.2%, which were expected to grow by 5.4% over the full year.

· Lower than expected VAT refund payments, totaled R183.9 billion, or a marginal increase of R0.2 billion (0.1%) from the prior year. This positive outcome is the result of the continued focus on SARS efforts to curb impermissible and fraudulent refund claims. Refund risk management contributed most significantly to the solid improvement in overall Net VAT revenue.

· General Fuel Levy collections of R44.7 billion were R2.1 billion (5.0%) higher than in the prior year and exceeded the printed estimates by R2.3 billion (5.3%). Fuel declarations for April to September 2025 recorded a total year-on-year net growth of 2.1% (241.9 million litres) in volume. Declarations from importers increased by 133.1% (3 605.3 million litres) and were partially offset by declarations from local manufacturers, which contracted year-on-year by 39.0% (3 363.4 million litres).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

SARS said these surpluses were partially offset by lower-than-expected collections from PIT Provisional taxes, PIT Assessments, and Customs taxes; as well as higher-than-estimated PIT refund payments.

This as PIT Refunds of R32.2 billion recorded growth of R4.5 billion (16.2%) against the prior year and exceeded the printed estimates by R1.4 billion (4.4%). In addition, 7.3 million PIT returns were received (compared to 6.6 million at the same time in the prior year). Of these, 5.7 million returns were auto-assessed compared to 4.8 million for the previous year.

Integrity and trust

Commissioner Kieswetter reaffirmed SARS's commitment to building a smart, modern institution anchored in integrity and trust.

"Our role extends beyond revenue collection; we advance national fiscal goals in the face of persistent challenges such as debt, unemployment, and inequality. With government depending on tax revenues for around 90% of expenditures, strong domestic resource mobilisation is essential to safeguard fiscal integrity and reduce reliance on external funding".

To accelerate these gains at Budget 2025, Minister Godongwana allocated an additional R7.5 billion to SARS over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (2025/2026; 2026/2027; 2027/2028).