South Africa: Malema Calls Zulu Regalia the Louis Vuitton of Africa

Julius Malema says he paid R5,000 for a leopard-skin top while preparing for the Zulu king's wedding in Nongoma.

The Zulu regalia can cost over R55,000, with headgear alone priced from R3,000 in Durban markets.

EFF leader Julius Malema has compared the price of Zulu men's regalia to luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton, saying it reflects how the Zulu nation values itself.

Malema made the comments during the Zulu king's wedding at kwaKhangela Amankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.

He said he realised the true cost of traditional wear when he arrived in Durban for the ceremony.

"When I arrived, I was wearing the fake Zulu attire," he said. "I asked our Secretary General Marshall Dlamini to help me get the proper one. That's when I saw that Zulu traditional attire is very expensive - it's got the price of Louis Vuitton."

Malema said the high cost shows how Zulus respect themselves and their culture. "Our African attire should not come cheap because we value ourselves," he said.

He revealed that he paid R5,000 for a top made of leopard skin.

The full Zulu men's regalia can cost R55,000 or more, while headgear made from cattle skin and bird feathers starts at about R3,000 in Durban.

The regalia recently caused controversy on social media after a couple wore it in full during their wedding.

Ngizwe Mchunu, the self-proclaimed Bhinca Nation president, criticised the couple for wearing attire reserved for regiments and royals.

The matter is now before the Equality Court after the Human Rights Commission accused Mchunu of hate speech.