Kenya: Google Eyes Kenyan Students With Enhanced Ai Learning Tool

Nairobi — Google has unveiled its Gemini Pro Plan (Google AI Pro) in Kenya, targeting university and college students with advanced artificial intelligence tools to strengthen digital learning and research capacity in higher education institutions.

The tech company says the rollout will equip learners with practical AI skills, enabling them to enhance creativity, problem-solving, and academic performance as the country accelerates digital transformation in education.

"Learning has always been core to Google's mission. We are immensely proud to roll out our most advanced AI tools for learning to eligible university students in Kenya, free of charge for twelve months," said Benson Kinoti, Google for Education Lead, Sub-Saharan Africa.

"With access to the Google Gemini Pro Plan, we aim to equip the next generation with foundational AI skills to boost creativity, spark curiosity, and enhance problem-solving skills."

ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo said the program complements government efforts to position Kenya as a leader in artificial intelligence through skills development.

"This initiative by Google is a pivotal step that aligns perfectly with Kenya's strategic vision, as outlined in the Kenya AI Strategy 2025-2030, to harness the transformative power of AI for sustainable development, economic growth, and the well-being of our citizens,"he said.

Eligible students aged 18 and above enrolled in Kenyan universities, colleges, or tertiary institutions will receive 12 months of complimentary access to the Gemini Pro Plan. Registration for the free offer closes on December 9, 2025.

The partnership between Google, the Ministry of ICT and the Digital Economy, and the Ministry of Education aligns with the Kenya National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2025-2030, which prioritises the development of a skilled AI workforce through academic integration and innovation-driven learning.