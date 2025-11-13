Uganda: C-Care Uganda Ready to Save Patients Cost of Travelling Abroad for Treatment

Kampala — C-Care Uganda has assembled dozens of top specialists and is widening its network across the country to provide an alternative to seeking treatment abroad.

"We want to change the perception that for a Ugandan to get cured from certain illnesses, it requires a passport," said Dr. Aleesha Adatia, an internationally renowned consultant clinical oncologist at the C Care International Hospital of Kampala.

Dr Samuel Oluka, an expert neurosurgeon, added to the call by saying that the country has "sentenced a majority of Ugandans who cannot go abroad for life-saving operations to a death sentence".

C-Care Uganda, a leading private healthcare network, on Wednesday showcased some of their international-standard facilities and had experts and consultants share their vision at a media appreciation breakfast at the Onomo Hotel.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Dr Miriam Mutero, General Manager of C-Care IHK highlighted, "C-Care is home to some of the best specialists in Uganda, from oncology, neurology, and orthopaedics to cardiology, aesthetic surgeries and beyond. Our focus is not only on advanced technology but on nurturing specialist talent that ensures every patient receives world-class care right here in Uganda."

The event was organised to build and strengthen relationships with key media stakeholders, addressing previous limitations in public perception and fragmented awareness of C-Care's comprehensive service evolution and growing impact on Uganda's healthcare landscape.

The breakfast served as a vital platform to communicate C-Care's journey of expansion, the introduction of new medical specialities, and the adoption of innovative healthcare delivery methods, which continue to position it as a market leader.

Over the past year, C-Care has expanded its footprint and enhanced its service delivery model, ensuring that Ugandans across the country have access to consistent, high-quality, and specialised care.

During the event, C-Care's leadership team, including CEO Care Uganda, Azhar Sundhoo, General Manager C-Care IMC, Andrew Mugalu, and General Manager C-Care IHK, Dr Miriam Musinga Mutero, delivered remarks that underscored the organisation's strategic growth and its commitment to clinical excellence.

"C-Care continues to set the pace for private healthcare in Uganda with 20 branches across the country and the largest number of medical specialities under one network. We are ensuring that world-class healthcare is accessible closer to home," said Andrew Mugalu. "We are expanding to serve even more communities with a new 50-bed hospital and ICU facility in Gulu, complemented by 24/7 theatres and emergency services in Mbale, Mukono, Nakawa, and all our key branches. This growth reflects our promise to deliver quality healthcare wherever it is needed." He added

The programme featured a panel discussion with surgeons from C-Care's various facilities, who shared insights on emerging trends in surgery and patient care, and how collaboration between specialists continues to enhance treatment outcomes. The interactive session was followed by a question-and-answer segment, allowing journalists to engage directly with the experts and leadership team.

In recognition of Men's Health Awareness Month (Movember), C-Care has introduced a special offer on prostate cancer screening across all its facilities. The campaign aims to encourage men to take proactive steps toward early detection and prevention, with screening services available throughout November at significantly discounted rates. This initiative underscores C-Care's ongoing commitment to promoting preventive health and community wellness.

Sheila Aboth, Head of Brand and Client Experience, C-Care Uganda reflected on the importance of strong media relationships in amplifying C-Care's impact and reinforcing trust in local healthcare. "The media are essential allies in shaping Uganda's healthcare story," she said. "Through collaboration and accuracy, we can inspire public confidence and ensure that Ugandans understand the progress happening in their own healthcare system. Together, we are moving forward with a unified voice."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

By hosting this event, C-Care reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, partnership, and consistent communication with the media, recognising them as critical partners in delivering accurate health education and awareness to the public.

Formerly known as International Medical Group with International Hospital Kampala (IHK) & International Medical Centres (IMCs), C-Care is one of Uganda's largest private healthcare networks, with a tertiary, multi-speciality hospital and 20 clinics across the country delivering easily accessible, affordable, and leading-edge quality healthcare to cater to the changing needs of the growing population.