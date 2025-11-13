Uganda: Airtel Africa Telesonic and Nokia Partner to Build Mega Fiber Network

Kampala — Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services across 14 African countries, has selected Nokia to build a transformative, high-capacity terrestrial fiber network spanning East and Central Africa for its cutting-edge fiber service, Airtel Africa Telesonic. This development is especially critical for landlocked countries like Uganda.

The strategic project aims to connect multiple African countries and link submarine cables to terrestrial networks, significantly enhancing digital connectivity across the continent. For Uganda, this terrestrial link is the sole, high-speed artery connecting the nation's digital economy to the global internet backbone. It will contribute towards boosting economic growth and improving the quality of life for communities on the continent by providing affordable and reliable digital infrastructure.

The project, which was unveiled at the ongoing 28th edition of AfricaCom, the largest gathering of Africa-focused connectivity leaders in the world, will directly connect the 2Africa subsea cable to Africa's terrestrial networks, making it the digital lifeline required for Uganda to access the high-capacity, international bandwidth, providing affordable and reliable connectivity. By leveraging Telesonic's fiber assets and subsea cable systems, the initiative is expected to meet the growing demand for wholesale data in Africa, fostering economic growth and development.

With Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS) platform, this new technology will enable the network to support up to 38 Terabits per second (Tbps) to facilitate fast data transfer and is C+L Band Ready to enhance its capacity. It will play a critical role in high-speed connectivity and delivering cloud-based services. Powered by Nokia's high-speed coherent Photonic Service Engine (PSE) technology, the Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) network consisting of 139 nodes is deployed spanning multiple countries.

In addition to building Africa's digital infrastructure, this project underscores Telesonic's commitment to empowering businesses, education, and healthcare in Africa.

Razvan Ungureanu, Airtel Africa's Chief Technology Officer, said: Deploying Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch platform is a pivotal upgrade to our network infrastructure across Africa. This will enable us to provide greater capacity and high-speed connectivity to efficiently handle webscale traffic. With Nokia's Photonic Service Engine powering our DWDM network across multiple countries, we are setting the stage for transformative growth and new opportunities throughout the continent."

PD Sarma, Airtel Africa Telesonic's Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our collaboration with Nokia is a significant milestone in advancing Africa's digital infrastructure. By leveraging Nokia's cutting-edge fiber-optic solutions, we aim to meet the escalating demand for data across the continent. This network will drive economic growth, empower communities, and create new opportunities for businesses and individuals alike."

David Birungi, Public Relations Manager, Airtel Uganda, commented on this partnership, stating, "For Uganda, as a landlocked nation, the importance of this terrestrial fiber network cannot be overstated. This is our direct, high-capacity link to the global economy via the 2Africa subsea cable. It guarantees the resilience and speed our market demands, removing the geographical barrier to world-class connectivity. This partnership with Nokia is a vital step toward realising Uganda's digital vision, enabling our businesses, schools, and communities to thrive on a fast, reliable, and affordable digital highway."

Samer Lutfi, Nokia Middle East & Africa's Head of Growth Group for Network Infrastructure, said: "We are proud to partner with Airtel Africa Telesonic in this ambitious project to enhance digital connectivity across Africa. Our advanced DWDM technology, with its high capacity and reliability, is built to help enterprises succeed in their mission to spark digital transformation and economic growth in the region. This project is a reflection of our shared commitment to connecting communities and driving progress."