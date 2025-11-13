Namibia: Nust Signs Salary Increase Agreement With Union

13 November 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) has reached a salary increase agreement with the Namibia Public Workers Union and the Teachers Union of Namibia.

Announced yesterday, the agreement applies to all eligible administrative and academic staff within the bargaining unit.

"The salary increment will be implemented retroactively from 1 January and will be reflected on the December 2025 payroll," Nust spokesperson Cindy van Wyk said.

She said administrative staff will receive a 5% increase for permanently employed staff with job grades 7 to 11, including those on full-time contracts for one year or longer.

Permanently employed staff members with job grades 12 to 16 will receive a 6% increase.

Permanently employed academic staff will get a 5% salary increase, including those on full-time contracts for one year or longer.

Additionally, Nust's 80% medical aid contribution will extend to all employees on total cost-to-company packages, including employees on full-time contracts of one year or longer.

