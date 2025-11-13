Namibia: Tour Guides Can Play a Key Role in Saving Namibia's Marine Life

Namibia's central coast draws countless adventure seekers and nature lovers from around the world.

Swakopmund and Walvis Bay offer skydiving, quad biking, surfing and a host of eco-tours - from Sandwich Harbour 4x4 trips and camel rides to kayaking and whale watching.

Cruise ships, road trippers and air travellers alike are captivated by the region's breathtaking marine and coastal life.

But what many visitors may not realise is that their presence - and the efforts of the tour operators who make these experiences possible - play a vital role in protecting the very natural wonders they come to enjoy.

Tourism is one of the three main pillars of income for Namibia.

With just over 860 000 people visiting the country in 2023, tourism accounted for 6.9% of the country's GDP that year.

Unfortunately, no exact data is available on tourist visits to the coast, but 4.2% of visitors arriving by sea - and the fact that Swakopmund and Walvis Bay are offered as a must visit on every tour agent's itinerary - is a clear sign of the value of the central coast in generating tourism income.

While tourism can impact the environment it relies on, it also plays a crucial role in supporting conservation, especially marine protection, alongside its clear socioeconomic benefits.

Tour guides leading activities like Sandwich Harbour 4x4 tours, kayaking and whale watching serve as frontline observers of ocean health.

They are often the first to report entangled or injured marine animals, potential cases of disease, or stranded whales.

Timely reports enable scientists and conservationists to respond quickly and effectively, turning tourism into a powerful ally for ocean conservation.

Secondly, tourism is a powerful tool for education and awareness.

Anyone who has shown a child their first dolphin or a majestic whale knows the spark it can ignite.

For many visitors from urban areas in Europe, the United States and elsewhere, Namibia offers a truly rare close-up experience with our wild animals and untouched landscapes.

These moments leave lasting impressions, fostering a deep connection with nature.

Local tour guides play a key role, sharing knowledge about biodiversity and the threats facing ecosystems.

Their livelihoods depend on healthy environments, motivating them to promote conservation and sustainable practices.

Direct support for conservation comes from some tour companies providing the necessary funding and resources for conservation work.

In turn, a well-protected area rich in wildlife and marine life attracts more tourists, generating greater revenue that can be reinvested in conservation efforts.

The fledgling 'Marine Eco Foundation' at Walvis Bay is now heavily involved with the advancement of research and the conservation of whales and dolphins as a direct result of the financial backup of tourism income.

Marine tourism can become harmful when environmental protection policies are weak, as seen in Namibia's whale and dolphin watching sector.

Existing regulations are rarely enforced, leading some operators to approach whales too closely - sometimes causing collisions or stress.

Andries Brummer of the Marine Eco Foundation, with support from the International Whaling Commission (IWC), is addressing the issue directly.

"I want Walvis Bay to become a Whale Heritage Site," Andries says.

"At the moment, tourism is a hiccup. Without regulations we can't make this happen."

Marine and coastal tourism are deeply intertwined with marine conservation.

One cannot thrive without the other.

Tour operators and guides play a crucial role as the eyes in the field, fostering education, awareness and direct conservation support.

However, when government frameworks are weak or poorly enforced, challenges emerge.

In such cases, conservation organisations become essential advocates, pushing for stronger policies and ensuring that tourism and environmental protection move forward together.

Damian Schreiber, marine conservation communications, field and research officer at OCN; involved in seal rescues, education outreach, beach clean-ups, and public awareness. He holds a master's in ecology and society from the University for Peace (Costa Rica).

