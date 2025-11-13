South Africa: Gauteng to Mark World Diabetes Day

The Gauteng Health Department will join the globe in marking World Diabetes Day on Friday where it will also mobilise communities to make healthier life choices.

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, will lead the commemorative event which will take place at the Protea South Community Hall in Soweto.

World Diabetes Day is an annual global campaign that raises awareness of diabetes and other Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

"A key aspect of this year's campaign is its emphasis on the workplace challenges faced by individuals with diabetes. It further promotes healthier lifestyle choices and encourages early screening to reduce the risk of severe health complications such as heart disease, kidney disease, nerve damage, and vision problems," said the department in a statement on Wednesday.

Under the slogan: "Know more and do more for diabetes at work" - the department is calling on employers to raise awareness about the challenges people with diabetes face in the workplace such as stigma, discrimination, and misconceptions.|

Early detection through regular screening is crucial, especially for individuals aged 35 to 75 who are overweight or obese, as they are at higher risk for developing Type 2 diabetes.

Additionally, monitoring blood glucose (HbA1c) levels is essential for assessing diabetes management, as poorly controlled diabetes can lead to serious health issues.

"As a result, the department has intensified efforts to monitor diabetes control performance across facilities. In the past year, the overall diabetes control rate in Gauteng has remained steady at around 65%, showing that just over six in 10 monitored patients achieve reasonable glycaemic control," it said.

In line with the overarching 2024 - 2026 global theme: "Diabetes and Well-being," the commemoration will highlight the importance of a holistic approach to managing diabetes that addresses physical, mental and social challenges.

Ahead of Friday's commemoration, the MEC will turn on the blue lights at Pholosong Regional Hospital on Thursday, symbolising the commitment to raising awareness about diabetes and highlighting the importance of prevention, management and support for those affected.

The provincial government will mark World Diabetes Day in partnership with Novo Nordisk and the City of Johannesburg.