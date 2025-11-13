Sudan: National Media Delegation Visits Northern State to Report On IDPs' Conditions

13 November 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Meroe, 13 November 2025 (SUNA) - A national media delegation comprising 35 journalists from local and international TV channels, news agencies, newspapers, and digital platforms has arrived in the Northern State to assess and report on the living conditions of displaced persons (IDPs) from Darfur and Kordofan.

The visit, organized by the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism, aims to provide the public with firsthand insights into the situation and to enable the media to fulfill its duty of documenting violations and atrocities committed by the Dagalo militia against civilians.

The delegation was received by State Minister of Information Al-Bagir Okasha, Meroe Executive Director Dafallah Mohamed Siddig, Second Commander of the Merowe 19th Infantry Division Brig. Gen. Omar Youssef, and the State Intelligence Director.

The Officials welcomed the journalists, highlighting efforts to host displaced families and ensure adequate services, including healthcare at Al-Dhaman Hospital.

Minister Okasha commended the media's vital role in shedding light on the suffering of war-affected citizens and supporting the "Battle of Dignity."

Head of the delegation, Mojahid Mohamed Sati, Director of External Media at the Ministry, said the initiative was launched under the directives of Minister Khalid Al-Eisir and the supervision of Undersecretary Somaya Al-Hadi. He noted that the team's mission is to document and convey the realities of displacement in the Northern State.

Brig. Gen. Omar Youssef affirmed that the state remains fully stable and secure.

