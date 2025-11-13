Sudan: The Fall of El-Fasher - RSF Takeover Unleashes Wave of Violence Against Civilians

blog

October 26, 2025 marked one of the darkest days in Darfur's ongoing crisis. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized El-Fasher, North Darfur's capital and the Sudanese army's last major stronghold in the region, after 18 months of brutal siege. What followed was systematic violence against civilians--mass killings, sexual assault, extortion, and forced starvation.

This report documents verified testimonies collected by the Darfur Network for Human Rights (DNHR) between October and November 2025, revealing the full scope of atrocities committed in El-Fasher and along displacement routes.

Mass Exodus Under Fire

Over 62,000 people fled El-Fasher between October 26-29, according to the International Organization for Migration. Many were forced to walk 80 kilometers to Tawila under conditions of extreme danger.

On October 30, the UN Security Council held an emergency session after reports emerged that RSF fighters had killed nearly 500 people at the Saudi Maternity Hospital--the city's only partially functioning health facility.

But the violence didn't stop at the city limits. Survivors report systematic attacks during their flight.

"They divided us into groups"

Yousef (pseudonym) described being stopped by RSF fighters on the road to Tawila:

"They divided us into groups. I was in a group of about 59 people. I saw some people killed right in front of me, and we were forced to bury them. They demanded 8 million Sudanese pounds for my release. I paid, but many others remained there."

Ibrahim fled Abushouk Camp on October 27:

"RSF fighters opened fire directly on civilians. Many people were killed instantly, while others scattered in panic. At Kazan Golo, the RSF caught up with us again, shooting and shouting, 'You dogs, slaves, cows of SAF! Where are you going?' To survive, I had to fall to the ground and pretend to be dead. When the fighters finally left, I saw blood flowing everywhere--many had died, including children."

Forced Ransom and Extortion

The RSF has systematically detained fleeing civilians, demanding ransoms of millions of Sudanese pounds per person. DNHR verified video evidence shows RSF fighters forcing detained civilians to record messages to their families.

In one verified video, Najmaeldeen Musa Ali from El-Fasher states:

"The RSF arrested me along with some other men. They are demanding money. Those who paid were released, but if you don't have money, they kill you. Please, my message to my family: the RSF are asking for 15 million Sudanese pounds."

Salim (pseudonym) survived after his family paid 8 million SDG for his release. He witnessed approximately 400 civilians detained at Quime, including women and children.

Starvation as a Weapon

The 18-month siege left El-Fasher's population on the brink of starvation. The situation has only worsened since the takeover.

Fatima, a mother fleeing with her children:

"Children are dying of hunger, and many people are sick. My husband was killed on September 19 when the mosque in Dar-Arkham was shelled. RSF stole everything we had along the way. Now, we depend entirely on others for survival, and food remains insufficient."

Mariam confirmed the desperate conditions:

"People are eating animal feed, which costs 170,000 SDG. We tried to leave El-Fasher as a group, but the RSF stole all our money. Many did not survive due to hunger or RSF shootings, and many children are now very sick."

Sexual Violence

Women and girls face particular dangers during forced displacement. UNFPA reported the journey from El-Fasher as "a perilous ordeal marked by extortion, rape, and death."

One 19-year-old survivor, referred to as "Salam," told UNFPA:

"They asked if I was a virgin. When I said yes, they took me to their office and raped me before allowing me to continue walking."

Overcrowded displacement camps in Tawila lack adequate shelter, privacy, and security--heightening risks of sexual violence. Due to stigma and fear, incidents are likely severely underreported.

Use of Child Soldiers

Verified video evidence reviewed by DNHR shows children being used by RSF in armed operations, including direct involvement in violence against civilians. This constitutes grave violations of international humanitarian law.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/17DcajgEO6ACmPkzHrbtuQV-LHQEtTWd/view?usp=sharing

The Gap Between Words and Actions

RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan "Hemedti" Dagalo has publicly pledged to protect civilians. Yet the documented evidence tells a different story: systematic killings, sexual violence, extortion, forced displacement, and the deliberate targeting of hospitals and civilian infrastructure.

What Happens Next?

The seizure of El-Fasher represents a catastrophic escalation in the Darfur conflict. The pattern of abuses--documented through survivor testimonies, verified videos, and humanitarian reports--suggests these are not isolated incidents but an organized campaign of terror against civilians.

Immediate international action is urgently needed to:

Protect civilians remaining in El-Fasher and displacement sites

Ensure unhindered humanitarian access

Hold perpetrators accountable for documented atrocities

Prevent El-Fasher from becoming another symbol of international failure to stop mass atrocities

Without decisive intervention, the fall of El-Fasher will mark not just a military turning point, but a moral catastrophe--one more chapter in the world's failure to protect civilians in Sudan.

This report is based on verified testimonies collected by the Darfur Network for Human Rights (DNHR) through remote and in-person interviews with survivors, eyewitnesses, and community leaders. Information was cross-referenced with reports from the UN, IOM, UNFPA, and other humanitarian agencies.