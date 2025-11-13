Angola: Norberto Sodré João Appointed New Supreme Court Chief Justice

5 November 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan Head of State João Lourenço, on Wednesday (5) in Luanda appointed Norberto Sodré João as the new Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (TS), thus replacing Joel Leonardo.

According to the official pages of the Presidency of the Republic, the nomination of Sodré João stems from the ratification of the three candidates for the position who were elected in the plenary session of the Superior Court of Justice on October 31st.

The election results were ratified during the 11th ordinary session of the Plenary of the Superior Council of the Judiciary (CSMJ), held on November 3rd.

Norberto Sodré João succeeds Judge Joel Leonardo as presiding judge of the Supreme Court (TS), who resigned last August, due to health reasons.

