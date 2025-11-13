Tanzania: Dr Nchemba Names His People-Favoured Priorities

Dodoma — THE newly appointed Prime Minister of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba, has pledged his government's commitment to ensure every Tanzanian is listened to and respected in every public office across the country.

He also issued a stern warning to irresponsible public servants and officials who misuse public funds, saying they will face disciplinary action to fulfill the President's vision.

Speaking in Parliament in Dodoma shortly after being confirmed by Members of Parliament, Dr. Nchemba said his administration will build a strong accountability framework to enhance the performance of public servants and promote transparency in addressing citizens' challenges.

Dr. Nchemba emphasized that the government will ensure public services are delivered with discipline, equality, and efficiency, adding that civil servants will be required to go to citizens in their local areas to help resolve the issues they face.

"I assure Tanzanians, especially those in low-income communities, that they will be heard in every public office. Every Tanzanian has a right to this nation. All citizens will be treated respectfully in public offices. Tanzanian citizens will raise their concerns, and public servants will go to their residences to address those challenges," he said.

In his speech, the new Prime Minister also congratulated the country's recently appointed top leaders, including President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Vice President Dr. Emmanuel Nchimbi, Zanzibar President Alli Hassan Mwinyi, Attorney General Hamza Johari, and Speaker of the National Assembly Mussa Azzan Zungu.

Dr. Nchemba further pledged to cooperate with former leaders who have completed their terms, stressing that his government will uphold the principles of unity, accountability, and dedicated public service for all citizens without discrimination.