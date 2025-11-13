Tanzania: Dr Mwigulu Nchemba - Tanzania Unveils New Prime Minister

Dodoma — THE former Finance Minister and Iramba West MP, Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba, is the new Prime Minister of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Mr Nchemba was approved by the Parliament after a proposal by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, and he will succeed the outgoing Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa.

President Samia proposed Dr. Nchemba, aged 50, to serve as Prime Minister in his first term in office, a move made 14 days after winning the General Elections held nationwide on October 29 this year.

Following the announcement, the Attorney General and Members of Parliament of the National Assembly of Tanzania in Dodoma congratulated Dr. Nchemba on his appointment to this key government leadership position.

The position of Prime Minister has previously been held by several notable leaders, including Joseph Sinde Warioba, John Samuel Malecela, Cleopa David Msuya, Frederick Tluway Sumaye, Edward Ngoyai Lowassa, Mizengo Kayanza Peter Pinda, and Kassim Majaliwa.