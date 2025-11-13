Tanzania: MPs Priorities After Oath

AS President Samia Suluhu Hassan is set to inaugurate the 13th Parliament tomorrow, newly swornin Members of Parliament have pledged to prioritise development initiatives for their constituencies and the nation at large.

The lawmakers completed their swearing-in exercise on Wednesday in Dodoma. Today, the National Assembly is expected to endorse the new Prime Minister, paving the way for President Samia to officially inaugurate the 13th Parliament tomorrow.

Speaking shortly after taking the oath of allegiance, several lawmakers reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that the government's plans and development agenda, as outlined in their respective party manifestos, are effectively implemented to improve citizens' livelihoods.

Hai Member of Parliament (MP) Saashisha Mafue (CCM), who retained his seat for a second consecutive term, told the Daily News that a number of projects earmarked for implementation in his constituency aim to enhance individual incomes.

"In the past five years, we managed to open up the constituency through improved road networks and implemented key projects in the water, health and education sectors. We also invested heavily in irrigation schemes," he said.

Looking ahead, Mr Mafue said that with about 78 per cent of Hai residents depending on agriculture and livestock, his focus will be on strengthening linkages between industry, agriculture, markets and transport sectors- a move he believes will significantly boost local incomes.

Regarding the construction of Kwa Sadala Market, Mr Mafue said the contractor has already been identified, pledging to ensure that the strategic project is implemented and completed on time.

He also mentioned plans to develop the Machine Tool Industry and other income-generating ventures in the area. In Madaba Constituency, Ruvuma Region, MP Omary Msigwa urged residents to cooperate with him as he focuses on implementing priorities outlined in the CCM election manifesto.

Mr Msigwa said his immediate task will be to secure sustainable markets for agricultural produce, noting that most Madaba residents are maize farmers.

"We will work together to ensure farmers have access to reliable markets for their crops. This will help stabilise their incomes and enhance productivity," he said.

Special Seats MP under Chama cha Umma (CHAUMMA), Devota Minja, said that during her tenure in the 13th Parliament, she will prioritise the push for a new constitution.

"That will be my main agenda in Parliament," she emphasised.

Meanwhile, Mbeya Urban MP Patrick Mwalunenge pledged to address youth unemployment and to transform the southern highlands city into a business hub.

"For this to happen, I urge youth in Mbeya to protect peace. Their dreams can only be realised in an environment of peace and cooperation," he said. After concluding the oath session, Speaker Mussa Azan Zungu thanked MPs for their cooperation during the two-day exercise.

"Thank you for the welldone job. You have now attained parliamentarian status according to the laws of the land," he remarked before closing the session.