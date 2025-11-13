Liberia Makes Progress, but Challenges Persist

Liberia has recorded its strongest performance in nearly a decade on the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Scorecard for Fiscal Year 2026, passing 12 out of 22 indicators -- an improvement from last year's 10 out of 20. The results, released by the U.S. government's MCC, mark a steady step forward in the country's governance and fiscal management reforms under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration.

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan hailed the development, posting on social media: "Congratulations to President Boakai and the government and people of Liberia. We are inching closer."

His optimism reflects both progress and persistence -- a sense that Liberia is approaching the threshold for MCC compact eligibility, even as long-standing institutional and social challenges remain unresolved.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation -- a U.S. government agency established in 2004 -- assesses developing nations based on 20+ governance, economic freedom, and human capital indicators. Countries that perform well are considered for "compacts" -- large-scale grant programs that fund infrastructure, energy, and institutional reforms aimed at reducing poverty and promoting economic growth.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Liberia's last compact, valued at US$257 million (2016-2021), focused on electricity access and road infrastructure, including support for the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) and the Mount Coffee Hydro Power Plant. That investment helped expand access to affordable power and improve key road networks -- a visible symbol of MCC's tangible impact on Liberia's post-war reconstruction.

The 2026 Scorecard: A Closer Look

According to MCC data, Liberia passed 12 of 22 indicators -- a notable advancement that puts it among the top-performing low-income countries in West Africa.

Key areas of success including, Fiscal Policy - Passed for the first time since 2007, reflecting improved public financial management and deficit control; Inflation - Down to 7.6% from 29% in 2020, signaling price stability and stronger monetary oversight, and Control of Corruption (59%) - Showing progress in accountability and transparency mechanisms. Others are Freedom of Information (93%) - Demonstrating continued openness and media freedom, and Gender in the Economy (84%), Land Rights (78%), and Access to Credit (73%) - Indicating growth in economic inclusion, property rights, and financial access.

These gains suggest the Boakai administration's early emphasis on fiscal discipline and transparency is beginning to yield results. Liberia's macro-economic environment appears more stable, and its governance indicators continue to reflect gradual institutional strengthening.

Despite these gains, the report highlights serious shortcomings in social and institutional performance. Liberia failed 10 indicators, including Civil Liberties, Government Effectiveness, Primary Education Expenditures, and Child Health. Others are Business Start-Up, Employment Opportunities, Regulatory Quality, Girls' Primary Education Completion, Natural Resource Protection, and Access to Justice.

These areas reveal the country's persistent structural weaknesses -- limited job creation, poor service delivery, weak regulatory enforcement, and low investment in education and health.

Social commentator and policy analyst Wantoe Teah Wantoe offered a sobering interpretation on his social media page on Wednesday, "The MCC Scorecard is not a chart of colors; it is a mirror of state performance and policy coherence. Each failed indicator represents a citizen's unmet expectation. This is not about red or green; it is about governance capacity."

He noted that Liberia's incremental progress in numbers -- from 10 to 12 indicators passed -- does not yet amount to qualitative improvement. "In governance, standing still is not progress. The challenge is not the absence of plans, but the absence of institutional momentum," he said.

Five-Year Performance Trend

Over the past five years, Liberia's MCC journey has been one of gradual recovery and reform:

Year Indicators Passed Compact Eligibility Status Remarks 2021 8 of 20 Failed Weak in fiscal management, corruption, and education 2022 9 of 20 Failed Marginal progress in transparency and trade 2023 9 of 20 Failed Improved inflation management 2025 10 of 20 Failed Gains in corruption control, but weak social outcomes 2026 12 of 22 Progressing Fiscal policy passes first time since 2007; improved macro stability

This trend demonstrates steady, albeit slow, upward momentum. The Boakai administration's emphasis on fiscal prudence, anti-corruption reforms, and inclusive governance appears to be paying off -- but Liberia remains short of the compact threshold, typically reserved for nations passing at least half of their indicators plus key control-of-corruption and democracy metrics.

Liberia's engagement with the MCC dates back to 2012, during the administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, when the country first began using the MCC Scorecard as a benchmark for governance reform.

The first MCC compact (2016-2021) significantly enhanced energy and road infrastructure, contributing to the rehabilitation of the Mount Coffee Hydro Plant, construction of transmission lines, and institutional strengthening at the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC).

However, following delays in reform implementation and concerns about sustainability, Liberia was not selected for a second compact in 2021. The government has since been working to restore credibility and improve governance metrics to requalify.

What This Year's Improvement Means

Analysts believe the 2026 results bring Liberia closer than ever to requalification for a new MCC compact -- potentially unlocking hundreds of millions of dollars in grant financing for infrastructure, education, and institutional development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For a country still battling poverty and fragile institutions, this progress signals renewed international confidence.

As Minister Ngafuan remarked, "We are inching closer."

But for Liberia to cross the threshold, the Boakai administration must prioritize human capital development, justice sector reform, and public sector effectiveness -- areas where it continues to underperform.

"The MCC Scorecard is not a punishment; it is an audit of credibility," Wantoe emphasized. "A government's ability to pass depends on consistency, not speeches."

However, Liberia's 2026 MCC Scorecard performance is a symbol of cautious optimism. The country's progress in fiscal management and governance reform is undeniable, but the persistent weaknesses in education, justice, and social development serve as reminders of the long road ahead.

The latest improvement marks not just statistical success -- it is a test of political will. If sustained, Liberia's trajectory could position it for a new MCC compact, renewing one of the most transformative partnerships in its post-war development history.

For Wantoe and others, the scorecard stands as both a commendation and a challenge--a mirror reflecting not just where Liberia stands, but how far it still has to go.