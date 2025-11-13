Somalia's Justice Minister, Regional Ministers Discuss Finalization of National Constitution

Mogadishu — Somalia's Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hassan Macallin Mahmoud, held a productive meeting with constitutional affairs ministers from the federal member states to review progress in finalizing the country's provisional constitution -- a top priority for the federal government.

According to the Ministry, the discussions focused on recent milestones, including the completion of reports on Chapters 5 to 9 of the draft constitution, which have been submitted to the Parliamentary Constitutional Committee. The Federal Parliament has already approved Chapters 1 to 4 in earlier sessions.

Minister Mahmoud reaffirmed the government's commitment to completing the constitutional process, noting that technical preparations for the remaining chapters -- from 10 to 15 -- are being accelerated to submit them to Parliament for review.

"The Federal Government is determined to deliver a finalized constitution that establishes a strong legal and institutional foundation for our nation," Minister Mahmoud said after the meeting.

Regional ministers, for their part, presented updates on ongoing constitutional consultations in their respective states and outlined priority plans for the months ahead. They pledged to work closely with the Federal Ministry and the Constitutional Committees to ensure the successful completion of the national charter.

The meeting is part of broader efforts by the Somali government to conclude the constitutional review process, a key step toward consolidating federal governance and political stability in the country.