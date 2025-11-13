Ethiopia Reports Suspected Viral Haemorrhagic Fever Outbreak

Addis Ababa — Health authorities in Ethiopia are carrying out further investigations and ramping up response after suspected cases of viral haemorrhagic fever were reported in the country's South Ethiopia Region. In support, the World Health Organization (WHO) is deploying an initial team of responders and delivering medical supplies to assist in the ongoing efforts to determine the cause of infection and halt further transmission.

So far, eight suspected cases have been reported. Laboratory testing is ongoing at the Ethiopia Public Health Institute to determine the exact cause.

To support the national authorities, WHO is deploying a multi-disciplinary team of 11 technical officers with experience in responding to viral haemorrhagic fever outbreaks to help strengthen disease surveillance, investigation, laboratory testing, infection prevention and control, clinical care, outbreak response coordination and community engagement.

WHO is also providing essential supplies including personal protective equipment for health workers and infection-prevention supplies, as well as a rapidly deployable isolation tent to bolster clinical care and management capacity. Additional technical capacity is being mobilized to support the overall response.

WHO has also released US$ 300 000 from its Contingency Fund for Emergencies to provide immediate support to the national authorities.

Viral haemorrhagic fevers refer to a group of epidemic prone diseases that are caused by several distinct families of viruses. They include Marburg and Ebola virus diseases, Crimean Congo haemorrhagic fever and Lassa fever.

Specific signs and symptoms vary by the type of viral haemorrhagic fever, but initial signs and symptoms often include marked fever, fatigue, dizziness, muscle aches, loss of strength and exhaustion. All cases of acute viral haemorrhagic fever syndrome whether single or in clusters, should be immediately notified without waiting for the causal agent to be identified.