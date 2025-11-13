Mozambique: Interpol in Mozambique to Investigate Drug Trafficking

Maputo — Mozambican Interior Minister Paulo Chachine has confirmed that there are INTERPOL agents operating in the country as part of an operation aimed at combating drug trafficking, the trafficking in human body parts, and other transnational crimes.

According to the minister, who was speaking on Wednesday at a ceremony in which he swore in Rosário Miquitaio as Police Commander of Maputo province, the operation is also taking place in neighboring countries.

"It is taking place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Eswatini, Namibia. All the countries that are coordinated from the office in Harare. But it may also happen that the same operation is also taking place in countries that are being coordinated from Kenya. It's a normal operation,' he said.

The minister was reacting to videos that went viral on Mozambican social media in which INTERPOL agents are seen monitoring a vehicle. However, he did not give more details about the operation or exactly where it is taking place.

"There is indeed an operation underway at this moment, involving Interpol. It is an operation that we call a simultaneous operation, in cooperation with other countries', he said.

"The work being done targets organized crime, trafficking in persons, drug trafficking and other related crimes, including illegal immigration', Chachine added.

The minister also said that police officers, even when they are in plain clothes, must show their identification when addressing citizens.