Mozambique: Lam to Lay Off 80 Staff

Maputo — The Mozambican Minister of Transport and Logistics, João Matlombe, announced on Thursday that Mozambique Airlines (LAM) will lay off 80 employees considered surplus to requirements, as part of its restructuring.

Over the last 10 years, LAM, has been shaken by a financial crisis involving corruption practiced by the company's workers during the acquisition of services. The company has recorded debts with suppliers, valued at over 230 million dollars as a result of embezzlement.

Over the last year, LAM was under the management of the South African company Fly Modern Ark (FMA), which was hired by the government in an attempt to bring the company into profitability and rescue it from bankruptcy.

According to the minister, who was speaking on Thursday at the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, answering requests for information from the deputies, the dismissal of surplus employees will help the company contain unnecessary expenditures and redirect them to other priorities.

The remaining employees will be reassigned, Matlombe said. "We will also close unnecessary stores, outsource customer service and other services. We also intend to introduce an integrated accounting system that will reform LAM's holdings in various companies, including closing or exiting non-strategic holdings,' the Minister explained.

According to Matlombe, the current fares charged by LAM reflect the company's high cost structure, conditioned by excess staff, high leasing costs, and dependence on fuel imports.