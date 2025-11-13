Ghana: 18 Players Arrive for Japan, South Korea Friendlies

Eighteen players are currently in camp at the Ana Crowne Plaza Hotel in Nagoya ahead of the international friendly against Japan tomorrow.

According to an FA statement, 16 of them arrived on Tuesday to join two home-based players, Kelvin Nkrumah and Prince Owusu, who departed Accra on Sunday.

The players in camp include:

Joseph Anang

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Derrick Kohn

Jerome Opoku

Ebenezer Annan

Jonas Adjetey

Kojo Oppong Peprah

Caleb Yirenkyi

Alidu Seidu

Gideon Mensah

Abu Francis

Kwasi Sibo

Prince Owusu

Kamal Deen Sulemana

Antoine Semenyo

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Kelvin Nkrumah

Prince Adu Kwabena

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare, who was in goal for his side in the Super Clash against Asante Kotoko on Sunday, joined the squad yesterday.

Related Articles

Just as Christopher Bonsu Baah, Prince Osei Owusu, and Mohammed Salisu were expected to join the team yesterday at press time.

The Black Stars will hold their first training session in Nagoya on Wednesday ahead of the Kirin Cup clash against Japan tomorrow.