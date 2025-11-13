Africa Day At COP30 - Advancing Sustainable Financing for a Green and Resilient Future

Africa marked Africa Day at COP30 under the theme "At the Forefront of Climate Action: Sustainable Financing for Inclusive and Resilient Green Growth," reaffirming the continent's united call for a new era of climate finance that delivers for people, planet, and prosperity.

The event, held in Belém, brought together ministers, development partners, and representatives from the African Union Commission (AUC), the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), and Afreximbank, alongside civil society and youth representatives.

Ten years after the signing of the Paris Agreement, the global community faces a critical reckoning: climate pledges have yet to match reality. Global warming targets remain off-track, financing falls short, and the gap between promise and delivery continues to widen. For Africa -- home to 20 percent of the world's carbon sinks, responsible for less than four percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, yet receiving under 10 percent of adaptation finance and only three percent of total climate funding--the consequences are existential.

Building on the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) and the Addis Ababa Declaration on Climate Change and Call to Action, Africa Day at COP30 amplified the continent's message: climate finance must work for Africa.

H.E. Moses Vilakati, AUC Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment at Africa Day, gave a message reaffirming Africa's united negotiating stance and leadership on climate justice.

"Africa speaks with one voice bold, united, and leading on climate justice. From Africa to Belém, Africa stands united in purpose and action reaffirming its leadership on climate justice, grounded in equity and the principles of common but differentiated responsibilities," he declared, adding:

"We are not passive recipients of the global transition but active architects of fair, inclusive, and African led climate solutions that shall shape a fair and green global future."

Discussions focused on mobilising sustainable, equitable, and innovative finance to accelerate Africa's green industrialization. Leaders highlighted that the continent's future lies in leveraging its abundant natural resources for value addition and local manufacturing -- from processing critical minerals to scaling renewable energy solutions.

"Africa already stands at the forefront of global climate action, shaping solutions that are both locally grounded and globally relevant," said Dr Kevin Kariuki, Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth of the African Development Bank Group.

He added: "Currently, we are driven by a new vision articulated by our President Dr Sidi Ould Tah, to sharpen the Bank's focus around four strategic priorities - referred to as the Four Cardinal Points to unlock Africa's Capital Power; enhance the continent's financial sovereignty; turn demographics into a dividend; and build resilient infrastructure, while adding real value.

Addressing climate change is central to this bold and ambitious agenda. We are therefore taking decisive steps to close Africa's sustainable financing gap, strengthen Africa's adaptive capacity, and to generally accelerate climate action through innovation, partnerships, and financial leadership."

Africa is among the world's leading producers of key minerals such as cobalt, manganese, and other critical raw materials, yet it captures only a small share of their final value. By investing in local beneficiation, battery manufacturing, and regional value chains, the continent aims to shift from exporting raw materials to becoming a global hub for innovation and green industrial production.

Africa also holds immense untapped carbon market potential, yet captures less than 1 percent of global revenue. With reforms and African-led governance, the market could generate up to $100 billion annually and create five million green jobs by 2030.

Participants emphasised the urgency of reforming the global financial system to shift from debt-based models to direct, grant-based, and Africa-owned solutions. Despite promises at COP29, only a fraction of global climate funds reaches African communities. Africa Day reiterated the continent's call for a new collective quantified goal on climate finance that meets the scale and urgency of its needs.

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the ECA, Cosmas Milton Ochieng, Director of the Climate Change, Food Security and Natural Resources Division, said: "Reshaping the global financial architecture is not just a matter of fairness but a prerequisite for survival."

He added: "Africa needs a predictable, transparent, and equitable climate finance system that channels resources directly to where they are needed most: in the hands of African countries and communities driving transformative climate action."

The call for sustainable domestic financing was equally strong. Africa holds over $350 billion in sovereign and pension funds that could be redirected toward green infrastructure, resilience, and innovation. Mobilising these domestic resources alongside external partnerships will be key to achieving the continent's Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Africa Day at COP30 was not merely a commemoration -- it was a declaration of intent.

Leaders called for fair carbon pricing, direct access to climate finance, and a just transition that ensures no African is left behind. African countries are calling for full implementation of the commitments made in Baku, particularly the mobilisation of $300 billion in climate finance for Africa.

COP29 in Baku fell short of delivering the resources needed to address the continent's climate crisis. Despite calls for a global annual goal of $1.3 trillion by 2030, including $300 billion earmarked for Africa, systemic challenges remained unresolved. African leaders had urged for debt-free grants and direct access to funds through African institutions such as the AfDB.

However, the final agreement favoured loan-based financing and reliance on external intermediaries, leaving nearly 60 percent of climate funds as debt obligations for African economies.

As the world looks to Belém for delivery, Africa's message is clear: the continent is not seeking charity but partnership--a new global climate compact that recognises Africa's leadership, rewards its environmental stewardship, and invests in its people.

About Africa Day at COP30

Africa Day at COP30 serves as the continent's flagship event at the UN Climate Change Conference, offering a platform to highlight Africa's leadership in climate action and advocate for equitable access to climate finance. The event embodies the shared vision of Africa's institutions to build a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future for all Africans.