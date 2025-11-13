Uganda: Museveni Commission Runner Cheptegei's Shs26bn Hotel in Kapchorwa

12 November 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

President Museveni has commissioned a new hotel owned by Uganda's celebrated long-distance runner Joshua Cheptegei in Kapchorwa District.

Cheptegei, Uganda's top athlete and multiple international medalist, has invested part of his athletic earnings into the hospitality sector, marking a major milestone in his efforts to contribute to national development.

During the commissioning ceremony, President Museveni congratulated and commended Cheptegei for wisely investing his earnings.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"So, we are going to support him. We are not allowed to make pledges during elections, but in principle, we have been supporting other people like manufacturers and even hotels, so we shall support him. The policy is already there," President Museveni assured.

Cheptegei told the President that he chose to establish the hotel in his home district to support Uganda's national development goals and create employment opportunities for the local community.

"Once complete, the hotel will create more jobs for Ugandans, with a projection of over 400 job opportunities," Cheptegei said. "Already we have over 100 people working on this project since February this year, up to date."

Cheptegei further revealed that the investment, valued at Shs26 billion, is being executed in phases, with the first phase costing Shs13 billion.

"Your Excellency, I'm your student and I think I'm getting it fairly right," he told President Museveni. "This project is from the savings I have been earning. I first bought land in 2017 and added on it gradually."

The world champion expressed gratitude to President Museveni for his continued support to Ugandan athletes, noting that such encouragement has been instrumental to their success.

"We have been able to achieve a lot because of your support," Cheptegei said.

President Museveni reaffirmed government's commitment to supporting Ugandans who invest productively, emphasizing that initiatives like Cheptegei's hotel contribute significantly to job creation and regional development.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.