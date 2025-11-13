Liberia: Senate Wants Separate Budget Hearings

The Liberian Senate, through its Committee on Ways, Means, Finance, and Budget, has moved for a separate budget hearing for a thorough review of President Joseph N. Boakai's proposed US$1.2 billion national budget for Fiscal Year 2026. Senators say the move is to conduct sector-by-sector scrutiny to ensure the budget addresses the everyday needs of Liberians.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. submitted the Draft National Budget, totaling US$1,211,085,227, to the National Legislature.

The budget was formally presented to House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon by Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan and subsequently communicated to the Senate for debate and passage on November 11, 2025.

The budget comprises domestic revenue of approximately US$1.13 billion (94%) and external resources of US$72 million (6%). Tax revenue is projected at US$726.97 million, non-tax revenue at US$83.92 million, with a significant Mittal Sign-on Bonus of US$200 million and contingent revenue of US$28 million.

The government asserts that the proposed budget aligns with the ARREST Agenda, emphasizing investments in Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism. About US$280 million is allocated to the Public Sector Investment Plan (PSIP), considered essential to the administration's development framework.

The submission meets the stipulations of Section 1.7.1 of the 2019 Amendment and Restatement of the Public Financial Management Act of 2009, ensuring timely legislative review.

Despite stated priorities, the draft budget reveals a significant tilt toward recurrent expenditures, especially increased allocations for the Legislature and certain ministries, rather than direct investment in infrastructure or critical social sectors.

The Legislature's allocation has risen to US$51.7 million in 2026--up by over US$7 million from the previous fiscal year--drawing public criticism, particularly concerning increased funding for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, while sectors like health, infrastructure, and education remain underfunded.

Specific allocations include: The Office of President Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence: US$926,345 (down from US$1,224,126 in 2025); House Speaker Richard N. Koon: US$1,848,000 (up from US$1,505,553 in previous years); Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah: US$1,415,839 (up from US$1,285,817 last year).

The total amount is divided among both houses; Liberian Senate: US$16,440,876 and the House of Representatives: US$31,046,749, bringing the grand total Legislative Allocation: US$51,710,390

During plenary on November 11, 2025, Vice President Jeremiah K. Koung, presiding, called for action on the President's submission. Nimba County Senator Nyan D. Twayen Jr. moved that the Senate receive the budget and refer it to the Committee on Ways, Means, Finance, and Budget for an assessment to verify compliance with statutory requirements.

Montserrado County Senator Abraham D. Dillon requested that the Senate conduct its own budget hearings, separate from the House of Representatives, to allow for an open, sector-by-sector evaluation. The plenary unanimously accepted this approach. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.