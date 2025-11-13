Liberia: Senator Snowe Red Flag Alleged Gambling At Lbs

-As Senate launches probe

Bomi County Senior Senator Edwin M. Snowe has written to the Liberian Senate, raising a red flag over an alleged gambling center within the premises of the Liberia Broadcasting System compound, the country's state-owned radio and television station.

Making a brief remark on Monday, November 11, 2025, in the Chamber of the Liberian Senate, following the reading of his communication in plenary, Senator Snowe said that he was on a flight when he met a team from Ghana that informed him about the gambling center inside ELBC.

According to him, when they told him, he was confused and debated whether the center was outside or within the LBS compound, but they insisted it was in the LBS compound and had been given to them by LBS Management.

" I present my compliments and herewith write to bring to your esteemed attention credible reports indicating that the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), our only state-owned radio and television network, has reportedly entered into an agreement with Blue Star Hi-Tech Liberia Limited, a gambling company operating in Liberia, thereby establishing a gambling center within the premises of the institution. They told me that the Management of LBS gave them one room inside the compound where they are carrying out their gambling activity. I don't know how true it is. But my letter requests that the Committee on Broadcasting and Security conduct a plenary investigation into this matter. Because the guy didn't stop there, he presented photos to me, and I have shared it in our chartroom. I don't think we need to carry LBS to that level to open a gambling center there. This is unacceptable, and so, I think we must investigate and do something about it,' he stated.

Sen. Snowe believes that the development raises serious concerns regarding the moral standing, institutional integrity, and public image of the nation's premier broadcasting entity, which is financed by the National Government and serves as a vital platform for national communication, education, and entertainment.

"In view of the sensitivity of this matter, and the need to safeguard the integrity of the Liberia Broadcasting System, I respectfully request that Plenary mandates the Senate's Committee on Information, Broadcasting and Cultural Affairs to conduct a full-scale investigation into the alleged agreement between LBS and said gambling company. This matter, if left unchecked, could erode public trust in one of our nation's most important communication institutions.' He concluded.

Meanwhile, the Liberian Senate, through Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence, has mandated and instructed the Committee on Broadcast and Security to immediately investigate the matter and report to the Senate this Thursday.

The investigation into allegations of gaming at the Liberia Broadcasting System comes at the time LBS Director Eugen Fhangon is currently out of the country seeking medical attention.