Liberia: Judge Smith Accuses Chief Justice Gbeisay

Accuses him of violating his human rights.

Maryland County, November 12, 2025: The assigned Judge at the 12th Judicial Circuit Court of Grand Kru County, Judge George W. Smith, has accused Chief Justice Yamie QuiQui Gbeisay of violating his fundamental Human rights over the Chief Justice's alleged refusal to grant his request for medical examination and treatment, following a successful critical medical operation.

The New Dawn newspaper is making every effort to obtain the Chief Justice's response to this allegation.

However, addressing judges, lawyers, and judicial staff on Monday, November 10, 2025, at the official opening of courts across the country, Judge Smith drew his audience's attention to Chief Justice Gbeisay's alleged violation of his human right to health.

"I am compelled to make this disclosure, in excise of my constitutional right to free speech, to give notice to all, particularly the Chief Justice, that the violation of Judge Smith's and his family's universal human right to health will not absolve him from legal liability in his personal capacity in the event I am seriously harmed," Smith reminded his audience.

He went on, "I underwent a critical medical procedure. Prior to that, I appealed to the Chief Justice to assign me to a circuit near Monrovia where my doctor is, or at least a circuit to give me access to a referral hospital other than the Circuits of Grand Kru, Sinoe, and River Gee, but he refused," Smith claims.

He further alleged that the chief justice refused to honor his request, apparently under the pretext of bringing reform to the Judiciary/rebranding the Judiciary, and maintaining work ethics and discipline in the Judiciary.

"After Chief Justice Gbeisay denied my universal human right to health request, I reminded him to have the Judiciary refund my US$3,280 used, with the acquiesce of the Court Administrator (CA), to pre-finance some work at the Civil Law Court where I was then assigned. The Chief Justice promised to discuss that request with the CA and revert to me, but has not done so. I also informed him that I urgently needed this money to underwrite my medical expenses, among other things, but he refused to honor my request." He stated.

Judge Smith noted, to the astonishment of his audience, that after his discharge from the hospital, he reminded the Chief Justice, knowing that he was about to leave Monrovia for assignment, and showed no empathy for his medical condition, he demanded that I write a formal letter to him.

"This is not a good faith judicial reform/rebranding of the Judiciary and maintaining workplace ethics in the Judiciary," Smith told his audience. "This is excessive abuse of power, an ardent desire to flex power. This is oppression, suppression, and authoritarianism - "the enforcement or advocacy of strict obedience to authority at the expense of personal freedom," Smith noted.

Smith went further, "My universal right to freedom of personal health, as in this case, is restricted.

Article 8 of our constitution provides that "The Republic shall direct its policy towards ensuring for all citizens ... humane conditions ... towards promoting ... health ...." Article III(B), Convention to the Right to heath, United Nations High Commission for Human Rights and Office of the World Health Organization (WHO) states: "The obligation to respect (one's right to health) requires States [and others] to refrain from interfering directly or indirectly with the right to health.

But Judge Smith noted that the obligation to protect requires States to prevent third party [in the instant, the Chief Justice] from interfering with the right to health."

However, Judge Smith went on with his opening address, which he entitled his opening speech to the topic: "The Duty of Circuit Riding - Taking Justice and the Rule of Law to the Doorsteps of the People rather than the Reverse - The Responsibility of Both Bench [Judges] and Bar [Lawyers] - Historical Overview of Circuit Riding.

Smith said, the national benefit of circuit riding, the taking of justice and the rule of law to the doorsteps of the people by circuit judges and their arms of courts, lawyers, is aimed at "maintaining some uniformity of the legal rules throughout the country."

Also, he said, circuit riding helps circuit judges become familiar with the cultural and socio-economic lives of the people to whom they administer justice and uphold the rule of law--prerequisites for a peaceful and orderly society. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.