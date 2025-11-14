South Africa: JSE Lists Two New Exchange Traded Funds From Ninety One

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has listed two new actively managed exchange-traded funds (AMETFs) from Ninety One: the Ninety One Diversified Income Prescient Feeder AMETF (ticker 91DINC) and the Ninety One Global Diversified Income Prescient Feeder AMETF (ticker 91GINC).

The 91DINC fund provides access to Ninety One's domestic multi-asset income strategy, which blends South African bonds, credit, cash, property, and offshore assets to generate income while managing downside risk. The 91GINC fund offers offshore exposure through a global low-duration, multi-asset income strategy targeting returns of USD cash +1.5 percent over a rolling 12-month period, with an emphasis on high-quality fixed income and currency diversification.

Both funds are structured as feeder AMETFs, investing primarily in underlying Ninety One funds, and trade on the JSE in rand. With these listings, the JSE now hosts 125 ETFs, taking total market capitalisation for listed ETFs above R249 billion.

Key Takeaways

The launch of 91DINC and 91GINC represents a meaningful evolution in the South African ETF market by broadening access to actively managed income strategies via listed vehicles. Rather than passive funds tracking indices, these AMETFs enable investors to engage with multi-asset income mandates--domestic and global--with real-time liquidity and transparency. For income-focused investors seeking alternatives to cash and fixed deposits, these products provide diversified tools that can respond to changing market conditions. The inclusion of offshore exposure through 91GINC also helps hedge local currency risk for South African investors. From the market infrastructure perspective, the fact that the JSE now lists 125 ETFs and has surpassed a combined cap of R249 billion shows growing maturity and scale. Going forward, investors will need to evaluate factor-risk exposures, fee structures, and the ability of these funds to deliver on their income objectives amid varying interest-rate and macro-economic environments.