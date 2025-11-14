Sudan: Fierce Clashes Erupt in West Kordofan As RSF Claims Gains

Babanousa — Heavy fighting erupted on Wednesday between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) around the besieged city of Babanousa in West Kordofan. The RSF said it had taken control of three axes in the city and surrounded the army's 22nd Division headquarters. The group also claimed to have downed an army drone over Babanousa that morning.

The Sudan Doctors Network accused the RSF of detaining women and children near the city on charges of supporting the SAF.

In a statement, the network said seven families were arbitrarily arrested in areas around Babanousa, describing the detentions as "collective punishment" that amounts to a war crime.

El Basha Tebeig, advisor to RSF Commander Mohamed 'Hemedti' Dagalo, claimed in a post yesterday on his official X account (formerly Twitter) that Babanousa has been empty of civilians since mid-2024. He dismissed the accusations as "rumours aimed at misleading public opinion."

On Tuesday, the RSF announced a major mobilisation towards Babanousa, while the SAF said it would press its advance towards Darfur.

Lt Gen Yasser El Atta, deputy commander of the SAF, said army chief Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan had ordered the push westward "in response to the will of the people."

El Atta renewed accusations that the United Arab Emirates is financing and arming the RSF to destabilise Sudan.