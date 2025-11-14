Sudan: Fierce Clashes Erupt in West Kordofan As RSF Claims Gains

13 November 2025
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Babanousa — Heavy fighting erupted on Wednesday between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) around the besieged city of Babanousa in West Kordofan. The RSF said it had taken control of three axes in the city and surrounded the army's 22nd Division headquarters. The group also claimed to have downed an army drone over Babanousa that morning.

The Sudan Doctors Network accused the RSF of detaining women and children near the city on charges of supporting the SAF.

In a statement, the network said seven families were arbitrarily arrested in areas around Babanousa, describing the detentions as "collective punishment" that amounts to a war crime.

El Basha Tebeig, advisor to RSF Commander Mohamed 'Hemedti' Dagalo, claimed in a post yesterday on his official X account (formerly Twitter) that Babanousa has been empty of civilians since mid-2024. He dismissed the accusations as "rumours aimed at misleading public opinion."

On Tuesday, the RSF announced a major mobilisation towards Babanousa, while the SAF said it would press its advance towards Darfur.

Lt Gen Yasser El Atta, deputy commander of the SAF, said army chief Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan had ordered the push westward "in response to the will of the people."

El Atta renewed accusations that the United Arab Emirates is financing and arming the RSF to destabilise Sudan.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.