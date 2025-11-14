Rwanda: Brazilian Envoy Talks Rwanda Ties, Scholarship Opportunities

Brazilian Ambassador to Rwanda, Irene Vida Gala, has revealed that starting next year, Rwandans will begin benefiting from scholarships to study in Brazil, marking a new chapter in the growing partnership between the two countries.

Speaking exclusively to The New Times last week, Gala, who presented her credentials earlier this year after moving from Ghana, said she was excited about deepening Rwanda-Brazil relations. A lawyer by profession, she has served in the foreign service for over four decades.

"Brazil has 35 missions in Africa, and now we've added Kigali. It was long overdue," she said. "Rwanda opened an embassy in Brazil last year, and finally, we've come here," she said.

Settling into Rwanda

Gala describes her experience in Rwanda as positive, attributing it to the country's cleanliness, security, and the warmth of its people.

"Security, cleanliness -- all of this makes you feel comfortable," she said. "I like restaurants, I like wine, and people here are so soft, tender, and welcoming. That makes my day-to-day life very easy."

Despite having been in Kigali for only six months, Gala says the embassy has made good progress. "In this short time, we managed to open the embassy, I presented my credentials, and held courtesy visits to different ministries," she explained. "We already have several substantial areas of cooperation we're working on."

Visit Rwanda's Next Stop -- Brazil

Gala made headlines in September when she suggested that Visit Rwanda should consider expanding its sports partnerships to South America, particularly with Brazilian football clubs.

"I think that's a major way of introducing Rwanda to Brazil," she said. "When I posted it on my social media, the response was overwhelming. It showed how much interest there is."

For her, partnerships begin with people. "If we want to do business and promote relations, people must first know each other. That's why this kind of collaboration would be a wonderful idea and I believe it will work," she noted.

Scholarships for Rwandan Students

One of the most tangible outcomes of the recent Rwanda-Brazil political consultations, held in October, is the creation of new education opportunities for Rwandans.

"Students from Rwanda will now study in our universities for undergraduate and graduate courses, free of charge," Gala revealed.

While tuition is covered, she noted that students will need to cater for their own living expenses. However, many Brazilian universities provide affordable housing and meals on campus.

This year's cohort of students will be selected by the Rwandan government, but starting next year, applications will open to the general public.

"For 2026, the government will choose who goes. But for 2027, anyone who meets the criteria will be able to apply directly," she said.

The scholarships will cover a wide range of fields -- including arts, STEM, medicine, and agriculture -- and graduates will also be eligible to pursue Master's and PhD programmes, still tuition-free.

Agriculture and livestock cooperation

Gala also highlighted ongoing and upcoming projects under the Rwanda-Brazil partnership, particularly in agriculture and livestock.

"The idea is to improve cattle production in Rwanda," she explained. "It's a programme that will touch the whole value chain, from genetics and breeding, to meat processing and export."

The initiative includes a component on animal genetics to enhance cattle breeds through scientific and technical cooperation. A Brazilian technical mission is already in Rwanda assessing the livestock ecosystem, including animal feed production.

"For good cattle, you must have good animal feed, which comes from good crops," she said. "So it's a comprehensive effort to strengthen the entire livestock chain," she said.

Diplomacy and Leadership

Reflecting on her long career, Gala said she joined diplomacy out of a desire to promote peace.

"I've always believed that diplomacy is about bringing good things to our country, but above all, it's about maintaining peace in the world," she said.

"Diplomacy is more than negotiation. It's public service and responsibility to your country and your continent," she emphasised.

Gala encouraged young Africans to embrace careers in public service and international relations.

"Africa is growing in global importance. Recognise that you're part of a history in the making -- step in, be responsible, and help build your countries and your continent," she said. "It's a big challenge, but a beautiful one. Diplomacy is a wonderful career, I highly recommend it."

Life Outside the Office

Away from diplomacy, Ambassador Gala enjoys simple pleasures, cooking, hosting friends, and discovering new cultures.

"I love to cook and host people," she said. "When I presented my credentials to His Excellency the President, I even invited him to come and eat at my house! I told him, 'I'm not only a diplomat, I'm also a cook."'

She maintains an active lifestyle, exercising almost daily, reading often, and immersing herself in Rwanda's arts and music scene.

"I want to get more into local culture -- the music, the artists, where people go dancing," she said. "I may be an old lady, but I can still hang around and do a little shaking."

A taste of home

Gala said though she enjoys Rwanda, she already misses Brazilian food.

"I can't find everything we like to use in our kitchen," she said. "So my second dream is to have Brazilian supermarkets here in Rwanda."

She misses staples like yellow corn flour, gari (cassava flour), and coconut water -- ingredients that, she says, "just don't taste the same anywhere else."

"Our Brazilian community is growing," she added. "It would be wonderful to bring a little taste of Brazil to Rwanda."