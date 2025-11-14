Rwanda: MPs Urge Youth to Shape Their Future Amid Teen Pregnancy Crackdown

MPs have urged young people to take charge of their future by embracing reproductive health services and rejecting behaviours that lead to teenage pregnancy, describing the issue as a national concern that requires "collective responsibility from every citizen."

ALSO READ: Local govt leaders on spot over 'inaction' on teenage pregnancies

The call was made by the Network of Rwandan Parliamentarians on Population and Development (RPRPD) and the Rwanda Women Parliamentary Forum (FFRP) during their nationwide awareness campaign on Law No. 71/2024 of 26 June 2024 governing persons and the family, alongside youth mobilization efforts to promote access to sexual and reproductive health services and prevent unintended pregnancies, held across all districts from 31st October to 1st November 2025.

These activities were conducted in partnership with UNFPA

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Members engaged with young people on reproductive health, demonstrating how they can safeguard their wellbeing, avoid risky behaviours such as early sexual activity and drug abuse, and understand the consequences of neglecting reproductive health services," RPRPD said.

ALSO READ: Lawmaker says teenage pregnancies should be treated as 'epidemic'

According to the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion, Rwanda recorded 22,454 teenage pregnancies in 2024, up from 22,055 in 2023 and 24,472 in 2022.

Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) reported 10,480 teenage pregnancies in just the first six months of 2024 alone.

A report by the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) revealed that 69 per cent of teenage victims never reported their cases, underscoring the need for stronger advocacy, greater community awareness, and legal accountability.

The report further indicated that 57 per cent of teenage pregnancies resulted from relationships with acquaintances or friends, 20 per cent with neighbours, 7.5 per cent with unfamiliar individuals, and about 3 per cent with family members.

"Teenage pregnancy is not a private problem; it is a societal challenge," MPs emphasised in their discussion with the population, health care providers and local leaders "It takes every one of us to prevent it, from parents and teachers to leaders and health workers. Silence and complacency are not options."

ALSO READ: What will it take for Rwanda to rein in the teenage pregnancy menace?

The initiative also reflected on the 2024 law governing persons and the family, a legal framework designed to uphold equality and mutual respect within family life.

By grounding the campaign in this law, the organisers sought to promote informed citizenship and strengthen family values as the foundation of national development.

"Building a strong and safe family begins with awareness," RPRPD's statement noted.

"When citizens understand their rights and responsibilities, and when young people access the health services they need, we are building a nation grounded in dignity and protection."

ALSO READ: Teenage pregnancy: Time to openly discuss alternative solutions

Throughout the campaign, parliamentarians engaged local leaders, students, and families of teenage mothers through community dialogues in various districts. In schools, they led open discussions on reproductive health, early sexual activity, and the dangers of substance abuse.

Students were encouraged to seek guidance from parents, teachers, and community health workers rather than relying on peers or social media for information.

"Many of our young people make life-altering decisions without the right information," the statement observed. "This campaign is about giving them the tools to make choices that secure their health and their future."

Lawmakers also visited health centres and youth-friendly facilities offering reproductive health services. These visits helped identify barriers that prevent young people from seeking care and explored ways to make such services more accessible and confidential.

ALSO READ: Rwanda to use UNESCO model to reduce teenage pregnancies

In addition, the delegation met families with teenage mothers and visited institutions supporting girls rebuilding their lives after early pregnancies.

These encounters offered firsthand insight into the social and emotional impact of teenage motherhood and highlighted the importance of community support in recovery and reintegration.

RPRPD stressed that protecting young girls from abuse and exploitation requires a united front. Lawmakers urged citizens not to shield perpetrators of child sexual abuse and to support initiatives that protect vulnerable children.

"RPRPD also held discussions with health and security institutions, hospital and health centre administrators, and community health workers to explore how inter-institutional collaboration can continue to uphold the rights of children, particularly girls facing violence and unplanned pregnancies," the statement read.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Battle taken to schools as govt records 22,000 teen pregnancies

It further reminded citizens that understanding and respecting the law is the foundation of a safe and sustainably developed family.

RPRPD is a parliamentary platform that promotes population, health, and sustainable development policies, and FFRP, a forum of women legislators advancing gender equality and family empowerment, jointly led the campaign The campaign sought to empower young people with accurate information on reproductive health, promote respect for the law governing persons and families, and raise awareness about their rights and responsibilities in building healthy families and preventing conflicts.

The parliamentary networks reaffirmed their commitment to continued awareness campaigns aimed at sustaining nationwide public education efforts to ensure that laws protecting families are well understood and effectively implemented, while also encouraging parents to actively educate their children about sexual and reproductive health and the prevention of teenage pregnancies.