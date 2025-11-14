Ethiopia At Dawn of New Era, Turning Potential Into Progress - Deputy PM

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia stands at the dawn of a new era, one where the nation's vast natural wealth fuels inclusive and sustainable growth as the nation is turning potential into progress, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh said.

Opening the 4th Annual Mining and Technology Expo (MINTEX 2025) attended by investors, and innovators today, the Deputy PM stressed that Ethiopia stands at the dawn of a new era where the nation's vast natural wealth fuels inclusive and sustainable growth.

According to him, Ethiopia, with renewed reforms, transparent policies, and a commitment to responsible investment, is turning potential into progress.

"From gold and potash to lithium and geothermal energy, the country's resources are being harnessed not just for export, but to power industries, create jobs, and uplift communities," he revealed.

Furthermore, he noted that this is the foundation of a modern, resilient economy built on sustainability and shared benefit.

MINTEX 2025 is more than an expo -- it is a movement, Temesgen said, adding that it represents Ethiopia's openness to partnership, innovation, and accountability.

Together, through vision and collaboration, Ethiopia is writing its next chapter -- one of prosperity, pride, and transformation for generations to come, he affirmed.

The 4th Mining and Technology Expo (MINTEX) in Ethiopia is targeted to create networking opportunities among industry participants, enable participants to showcase their products and services.

It is also expected to promote Ethiopia's mining potential, attract foreign and local investment, and foster business connections and technology transfer within the industry.