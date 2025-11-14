Tanzania: Daniel Sillo Is the Tanzania Assembly's New Deputy Speaker

Dodoma — THE Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania has elected Daniel Baran Sillo, a Member of Parliament for Babati Rural Constituency, as the Deputy Speaker of the 13th Parliament.

The election took place today, November 13, 2025, in Dodoma, during the Third Sitting of the First Meeting of the 13th Parliament, where Sillo won by a landslide after securing all 371 votes cast by Members of Parliament.

Speaking shortly after being sworn in, Deputy Speaker Sillo expressed his gratitude to all Members of Parliament for the trust they placed in him and pledged to work closely with them in fulfilling his duties for the benefit of all Tanzanians.