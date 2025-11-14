Tanzania: Daniel Sillo Is the Tanzania Assembly's New Deputy Speaker

13 November 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dodoma — THE Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania has elected Daniel Baran Sillo, a Member of Parliament for Babati Rural Constituency, as the Deputy Speaker of the 13th Parliament.

The election took place today, November 13, 2025, in Dodoma, during the Third Sitting of the First Meeting of the 13th Parliament, where Sillo won by a landslide after securing all 371 votes cast by Members of Parliament.

Speaking shortly after being sworn in, Deputy Speaker Sillo expressed his gratitude to all Members of Parliament for the trust they placed in him and pledged to work closely with them in fulfilling his duties for the benefit of all Tanzanians.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.